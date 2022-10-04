ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Want To Bet Against Jim Cramer? CIO Who Took On Cathie Wood Files New Inverse ETF

The stock picks of one of the most well-known financial media personalities will be the theme of an ETF that tracks his stock picks — for better or worse. Short Cramer And Long Cramer: After previously taking on Cathie Wood, Matthew Tuttle has a new target in his sights. Tuttle Capital Management filed two new ETFs on Wednesday that will track the stock recommendations of television personality Jim Cramer.
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

One analyst just cut his third-quarter delivery forecasts, and the stock price target along with it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Popped Tuesday Morning

Amazon is one analyst's "best idea" in the internet sector. The company will likely see stronger revenue growth in the face of easier comps, as well as margin expansion and slower capital expenditure spending. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said

Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
u.today

105 Million XRP Moved by Unknown Wallets, Here's Who's Behind This Transfer

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin In Demand: Investors Haven’t Stopped Buying BTC Despite Crypto Market Doubt

The latest Bitcoin dilemma, which began on September 13 when the US Federal Reserve announced the CPI report, has left retail investors in a disadvantaged position. The recent announcement that the Fed interest rate has been raised by 75 basis points has also impacted the market. Instability in the broader financial environment reverberated through the cryptocurrency market.
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
u.today

Ark Invest Analyst Says Crypto Market Is Completing Its Capitulation

