ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Cruisers#Horsepower#Vehicles#The Toyota Land Cruiser#The Land Cruiser#Jeep#Chandan Khanna Afp#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Carscoops

Toyota’s Techier And Turbocharged 2023 Highlander Starts At $36,420

Toyota introduced the 2023 Highlander earlier this year and now the company has announced the updated model will start at $36,420. Set to arrive at U.S. dealerships later this month, the 2023 Highlander costs $565 more than its predecessor and is notable for featuring an all-new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It produces 265 hp (198 kW / 269 PS) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, which is a loss of 30 hp (22 kW / 30 PS) but a gain of 47 lb-ft (64 Nm).
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

142K+
Followers
34K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy