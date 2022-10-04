ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Harrowing moment paramedics try to revive Pennsylvania woman, 58, who was fatally bitten by a bull shark while swimming with her husband and kids at popular snorkeling spot in the Bahamas

A shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas on Tuesday, according to authorities. The incident involved a 58-year-old wife and mother from Pennsylvania. Her identity has not been made public. She was with her husband, daughter and son when the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Orcas caught on video hunting great white sharks

Orcas have been caught on camera hunting and eating great white sharks for the first time.The scenes were captured on video by both helicopter and drone pilots off the coast of South Africa. It is the first direct evidence that orcas prey on the iconic fish particularly for their hearts and livers.Alison Towner, a senior scientist at the Marine Dynamics Academy in Gansbaai, South Africa, was the lead author on a study cataloguing this behaviour.She said: “This behaviour has never been witnessed in detail before, and certainly never from the air.”The footage shows the giant fish being pursued, captured...
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

California Angler Catches Potential World Record Moray Eel from Shore

California angler Justice Kayasone may soon have his name in the record books. According to a Facebook post by Macks Fish Reports, Kayasone was fishing from shore at San Diego Harbor on September 10. He was using half of a mackerel for bait when he hooked into an eel of epic proportions. The next day, knowing he might have a record on hand, Kayasone drove to a nearby Bass Pro Shops to weigh the eel with his buddy Andrew Mack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Extremely Rare Sea Cucumber Lives Life Like a Jellyfish

The sea cucumber that lives like a jellyfish has been introduced. The Pelagothuria natatrix is a very uncommon species of sea cucumber that spends most of its life swimming and has a gelatinous body. Not a Jellyfish. A diaphanous species, which looks like a jellyfish but is something entirely different,...
WILDLIFE
worldanimalnews.com

Heartbreaking News As Norwegian Whalers Slaughter More Than 580 Whales During The 2022 Season, The Highest Number In Six Years

In defiance of a 40-year-old international agreement to protect whales, Norway allowed for the slaughter of at least 580 whales in less than six months during the 2022 whaling season. Sadly, Norway continues to kill far more whales than any other nation and this year’s slaughter marks the highest number of whales senselessly killed for their meat in six years.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Secrets of a doomed ship as divers find 111-year-old wreck off Australia's west coast and reveal what REALLY caused the Finnish-owned vessel to sink and how one sailor miraculously escaped to a deserted island while the rest of the crew perished

Divers have made the incredible discovery of a 111-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Western Australia that went missing during a massive cyclone. The Finnish-owned Glenbank disappeared in 1911 after hitting a ferocious storm in the Dampier Marine Park, northeast of Cape Lambert. Only one seaman survived, a 22-year-old Fin who was rescued after swimming to a nearby island.
AUSTRALIA
Tree Hugger

200 Baby Sea Turtles Rescued after Hurricane Ian

More than 200 baby sea turtles are recuperating after being rescued from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought most of the tiny reptiles from the Cape Canaveral area to the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida. There, staff and volunteers from the zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center categorized them by species and size, assessed their health, and are now caring for them until their release.
MELBOURNE, FL
vinlove.net

Experience going to Go Gang rafting village in Vung Tau in detail

Go Gang rafting village is an attractive destination for tourists when they have the opportunity to travel to Vung Tau. Forget about the beautiful sea paradise to “change the wind” with the Go Gang raft village in Vung Tau to experience many interesting things. Where is the address...
WORLD

