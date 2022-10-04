Orcas have been caught on camera hunting and eating great white sharks for the first time.The scenes were captured on video by both helicopter and drone pilots off the coast of South Africa. It is the first direct evidence that orcas prey on the iconic fish particularly for their hearts and livers.Alison Towner, a senior scientist at the Marine Dynamics Academy in Gansbaai, South Africa, was the lead author on a study cataloguing this behaviour.She said: “This behaviour has never been witnessed in detail before, and certainly never from the air.”The footage shows the giant fish being pursued, captured...

ANIMALS ・ 16 HOURS AGO