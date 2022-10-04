ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sR7TR_0iLVM0Hy00

Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies at 90 00:41

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn already had four children before launching her career in the early 1960s, and her songs reflected her pride in her rural Kentucky background.

As a songwriter, she crafted a persona of a defiantly tough woman, a contrast to the stereotypical image of most female country singers. The Country Music Hall of Famer wrote fearlessly about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control and sometimes got in trouble with radio programmers for material from which even rock performers once shied away.

Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and '70s, including "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," "The Pill," "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Rated X" and "You're Looking at Country." She was known for appearing in floor-length, wide gowns with elaborate embroidery or rhinestones, many created by her longtime personal assistant and designer Tim Cobb.

Her honesty and unique place in country music was rewarded. She was the first woman ever named entertainer of the year at the genre's two major awards shows, first by the Country Music Association in 1972 and then by the Academy of Country Music three years later.

"It was what I wanted to hear and what I knew other women wanted to hear, too," Lynn told the AP in 2016. "I didn't write for the men; I wrote for us women. And the men loved it, too."

In 1969, she released her autobiographical "Coal Miner's Daughter," which helped her reach her widest audience yet.

"We were poor but we had love/That's the one thing Daddy made sure of/He shoveled coal to make a poor man's dollar," she sang.

"Coal Miner's Daughter," also the title of her 1976 book, was made into a 1980 movie of the same name. Sissy Spacek's portrayal of Lynn won her an Academy Award and the film was also nominated for best picture.

Long after her commercial peak, Lynn won two Grammys in 2005 for her album "Van Lear Rose," which featured 13 songs she wrote, including "Portland, Oregon" about a drunken one-night stand. "Van Lear Rose" was a collaboration with rocker Jack White, who produced the album and played the guitar parts.

Born Loretta Webb, the second of eight children, she claimed her birthplace was Butcher Holler, near the coal mining company town of Van Lear in the mountains of east Kentucky. There really wasn't a Butcher Holler, however. She later told a reporter that she made up the name for the purposes of the song based on the names of the families that lived there.

Her daddy played the banjo, her mama played the guitar and she grew up on the songs of the Carter Family.

"I was singing when I was born, I think," she told the AP in 2016. "Daddy used to come out on the porch where I would be singing and rocking the babies to sleep. He'd say, `Loretta, shut that big mouth. People all over this holler can hear you.' And I said, `Daddy, what difference does it make? They are all my cousins."'

She wrote in her autobiography that she was 13 when she got married to Oliver "Mooney" Lynn, but the AP later discovered state records that showed she was 15. Tommy Lee Jones played Mooney Lynn in the biopic.

Her husband, whom she called "Doo" or "Doolittle," urged her to sing professionally and helped promote her early career. With his help, she earned a recording contract with Decca Records, later MCA, and performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Lynn wrote her first hit single, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," released in 1960.

She also teamed up with singer Conway Twitty to form one of the most popular duos in country music with hits such as "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man" and "After the Fire is Gone," which earned them a Grammy Award. Their duets, and her single records, were always mainstream country and not crossover or pop-tinged.

The Academy of Country Music chose her as the artist of the decade for the 1970s, and she was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

In "Fist City," Lynn threatens a hair-pulling fistfight if another woman won't stay away from her man: "I'm here to tell you, gal, to lay off of my man/If you don't want to go to Fist City." That strong-willed but traditional country woman reappears in other Lynn songs. In "The Pill," a song about sex and birth control, Lynn writes about how she's sick of being trapped at home to take care of babies: "The feelin' good comes easy now/Since I've got the pill," she sang.

She moved to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, outside of Nashville, in the 1990s, where she set up a ranch complete with a replica of her childhood home and a museum that is a popular roadside tourist stop. The dresses she was known for wearing are there, too.

Lynn knew that her songs were trailblazing, especially for country music, but she was just writing the truth that so many rural women like her experienced.

"I could see that other women was goin' through the same thing, `cause I worked the clubs. I wasn't the only one that was livin' that life and I'm not the only one that's gonna be livin' today what I'm writin'," she told The AP in 1995.

Even into her later years, Lynn never seemed to stop writing, scoring a multi-album deal in 2014 with Legacy Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. In 2017, she suffered a stroke that forced her to postpone her shows.

She and her husband were married nearly 50 years before he died in 1996. They had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest and Clara, and then twins Patsy and Peggy. She had 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

East Tennessee remembers the legacy of the legendary Loretta Lynn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Country music legend Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at the age of 90. Her family said she passed away peacefully in her sleep at her ranch in Hurricane Mills. Lynn was a trailblazer who rose from poverty to stardom as a plain-spoken singer whose music reflected what was actually happening in her life. She sang about marriage, divorce, settling scores with rivals and even infidelity.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
WREG

Loretta Lynn dies at Tennessee ranch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend Loretta Lynn has passed away at age 90. She died Tuesday at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hurricane Mills, TN
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Mills, KY
City
Portland, TN
City
Van Lear, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
actionnews5.com

Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Tommy Lee Jones
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Conway Twitty
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBBJ

Dogs attack family in Tennessee, killing two children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Academy Of Country Music#Music Hall#Coal Miner#The Associated Press
WJHL

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Bush's Beans spokes-pup makes historic Grand Ole Opry debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The absolute best of boys made his debut at Music City's iconic Grand Ole Opry last week. Duke, the spokes-dog for Nashville-based Bush's Beans, took at trip to the Opry on Friday ahead of Lauren Alaina's performance. “It was an absolute honor to introduce Duke...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sacramento

Alec Baldwin announces settlement with "Rust" shooting victim's family

Actor Alec Baldwin and the husband of the woman he fatally shot on the set of the Western film "Rust" last year announced an agreement Wednesday to settle one of the civil cases stemming from the shooting. The husband of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said the settlement in his wrongful death lawsuit was subject to court approval.In a statement from his attorney, Matthew Hutchins also said he would be named an executive producer of the film, which would resume filming in January "with all the original principal players on board.""All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident," Hutchins said. "I am grateful that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rutherford Source

Real Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died

Real estate developer, Pat Emery has died, reports Nashville Business Journal. Emery was 72, no information has been released about a memorial service at this time. While you may not recognize the name, you will recognize his influence on the Nashville area. Emery’s latest project was Fifth + Broadway located in downtown Nashville, a mixed-use development.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: Prediction and preveiw

Tennessee looks to keep it undefeated season alive while the LSU Tigers aim to protect home turf Saturday at noon Eastern time on ESPN. Tennessee fans probably thought they had escaped another grueling top-25 showdown the week before Alabama. LSU, after all, struggled out of the gate and did not look like it would be sniffing the top 25 after falling to Florida State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
108K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy