Bill Nighy-Narrated Doc and Concert Film Celebrating 50th Anniversary of ‘Tubular Bells’ Sells to U.S. (Exclusive)
Tubular Bells, Mike Oldfield’s seminal debut album that became a global smash hit in 1973 when its opening theme was used in the soundtrack to The Exorcist (providing a very early boost to Richard Branson’s then infant Virgin Group along the way), turns 50 years old next year. To mark the occasion, Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the Bill Nighy-narrated concert and documentary film The Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterRetta, Molly Bernard Join Glen Powell in Richard Linklater Action Comedy 'Hitman' as Production StartsNetflix's Executive Shake-Up in Europe May Point to Broader...
Guitar World Magazine
John Mayer once bumped into a fan at a music store, and ended up buying her the guitar of her dreams
The star-struck fan went to Rudy's Music Shop in New York back in 2013, and left having had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the guitar icon. It’s an unfortunate fact that many people will navigate their way through life without receiving the opportunity to meet their six-string heroes. For most people, merely attending gigs and concerts is the closest they’ll get to some of the biggest names in the guitar world.
Iron Maiden Announce 40th Anniversary ‘The Number of the Beast’ Vinyl With One Big Track List Change
Earlier this year, Iron Maiden's historic The Number of the Beast album turned 40 years old and now the metal legends have announced a triple vinyl reissue of the record, which features one big change in the track list in addition to the inclusion of the Beast Over Hammersmith live album.
Sarah Brightman Talks Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Las Vegas Mini-Residency and the Enduring Power of ‘Phantom’
Sarah Brightman’s 40-year singing career has brought her global acclaim. But, the British star says, what she’s best known for varies according to where she is in the world. “In China, they know me far more for my later recorded work and not necessarily for ‘Phantom of the Opera,’” she tells Variety. “I’ve worked with very famous artists in Japan. And, in the last two years, I’ve even become well-known in France, which has always been quite a difficult market to penetrate. It’s great – it’s like you’re a new person in each city you go to…” Brightman’s American persona will be...
18 Festive and Budget-Friendly Fall Activities to Enjoy as a Family
Here are 18 of our absolute favorite cheap fall activities. Time to get out and enjoy that crisp autumn weather without spending a ton of money.
Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launches Pet Brand, Freak on a Leash, With Horror and Rock-Themed Products
Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has launched an unusually imaginative new line of pet products called Freak on a Leash, based on the nu-metal band’s 1998 song of the same, with a line of horror and rock-themed pet products. “These premium products are created for all, paying homage to the horror and rock music we love,” Davis wrote in an Instagram post. “This first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack.” The brand doesn’t launch until Oct. 28 — there’s a countdown clock on its website...
Cost of Living review – Pulitzer prize winner lands on Broadway with a splash
The characters of Martyna Majok’s Cost of Living, making its Broadway debut after acclaimed runs off Broadway and in London want so much: love, understanding, dignity, care, a safe and warm place to sleep away the night. Here is one thing that doesn’t make the list – your pity.
