As part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration, Disneyland Resort guests will be dazzled by two all-new nighttime spectaculars starting January 27, 2023. “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure park will celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago. It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”

TRAVEL ・ 8 HOURS AGO