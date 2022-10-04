ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Horse#Brushing#Travel Destinations
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday

The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?
LIFESTYLE
KTLA

Disneyland Secrets: Areas the public can’t go

The Disneyland Resort is filled with magic – including some that is hidden from guests. Parkgoers can walk through almost any part of the theme park during their visit, from Sleeping Beauty’s Castle to “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness,” but some areas have a “restricted to the public” spell cast over them.
ANAHEIM, CA
Simplemost

10 Halloween Animatronics On Amazon That Will Freak Out Your Guests

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with keeping your holiday decorations simple, but if you think...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
WDW News Today

Christmas Tree Popcorn Bucket Coming November 1 to Tokyo Disney Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As we prepare to wish you the merriest holiday season from over here at Tokyo Disney Resort, we’ve received word of a new popcorn bucket headed to the parks starting November 1! But this bucket is particularly special, in that it bears resemblance to one we’ve seen before elsewhere.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Details Released for ‘World of Color – One’ & ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectaculars at Disneyland Resort’s 100 Years of Wonder Celebration

As part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration, Disneyland Resort guests will be dazzled by two all-new nighttime spectaculars starting January 27, 2023. “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure park will celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago. It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”
TRAVEL
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy