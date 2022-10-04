From fluffy puppies to pink piglets, everyone loves looking at baby animals! And to put an extra smile on your face, why not discover some adorable animal baby facts? For example, did you know that baby elephants don't know how to use their trunks? Or that all kittens are born with a specific eye color? The animal kingdom is fascinating, and you won't get enough of these cute facts.

ANIMALS ・ 18 DAYS AGO