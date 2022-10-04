ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan Lays With the Dogs After a Weekend of ‘Too Much Fun’ [Picture]

After a long weekend of partying, Luke Bryan's opting for a little hair of the dog to cure his hangover — literally. The country superstar's wife, Caroline, documented Bryan's method for nursing a hangover in a social media post, which shows the country superstar laid out on the floor with the couple's two dogs, Choc and Boss, by his side. In the snapshot, Bryan is wearing a bathrobe and sprawled out in what appears to be the kitchen.
Adorable baby animal facts that will melt your heart

From fluffy puppies to pink piglets, everyone loves looking at baby animals! And to put an extra smile on your face, why not discover some adorable animal baby facts? For example, did you know that baby elephants don't know how to use their trunks? Or that all kittens are born with a specific eye color? The animal kingdom is fascinating, and you won't get enough of these cute facts.
120 Small White Dog Names For Your Cute And Fluffy Puppies

Small white dog names can be the perfect choice for a playful and friendly pup. If you’re looking for some ideas, take a look at this list of cute names for your little white dog. From sweet names to tough-sounding names, there’s something for everyone on this list.
