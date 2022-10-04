Read full article on original website
Related
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
At nearly 19 inches in length, a Savannah cat from Michigan was named the world's tallest living domestic cat by Guinness World Records.
Cat's Reaction to Owner Performing TikTok Dance Has People in Stitches
A black cat's bemused reaction to their owner filming a TikTok dance video has gone viral. Footage showcasing Puma the cat's response to his owner, Mariasha Pinchuk, filming the clip with her friends has been watched more than 14 million times since being posted to social media. In a study...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Video of Dogs Comforting Baby Who Was Fussing in Dad's Arms Is Just the Best
TikTok user @trice_winston blessed us with a throwback video that seriously put the biggest smile on our faces. All we know is that we hope our pets show this much love to our future babies. This creator's baby was fussing in his arms, but thankfully he has two very capable...
pethelpful.com
Precious Video of Cat Showering Little Boy With Love Has Us in Our Feelings
The relationship between kids and animals is so special and unique. They just get each other! Just like in a video shared on TikTok by Ruthie Hagmann (@ruthhagmann) which shows her son and her cat Harry having a cute moment together. Their love for each other is so pure!. Harry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luke Bryan Lays With the Dogs After a Weekend of ‘Too Much Fun’ [Picture]
After a long weekend of partying, Luke Bryan's opting for a little hair of the dog to cure his hangover — literally. The country superstar's wife, Caroline, documented Bryan's method for nursing a hangover in a social media post, which shows the country superstar laid out on the floor with the couple's two dogs, Choc and Boss, by his side. In the snapshot, Bryan is wearing a bathrobe and sprawled out in what appears to be the kitchen.
msn.com
Adorable baby animal facts that will melt your heart
From fluffy puppies to pink piglets, everyone loves looking at baby animals! And to put an extra smile on your face, why not discover some adorable animal baby facts? For example, did you know that baby elephants don't know how to use their trunks? Or that all kittens are born with a specific eye color? The animal kingdom is fascinating, and you won't get enough of these cute facts.
18 Festive and Budget-Friendly Fall Activities to Enjoy as a Family
Here are 18 of our absolute favorite cheap fall activities. Time to get out and enjoy that crisp autumn weather without spending a ton of money.
petpress.net
120 Small White Dog Names For Your Cute And Fluffy Puppies
Small white dog names can be the perfect choice for a playful and friendly pup. If you’re looking for some ideas, take a look at this list of cute names for your little white dog. From sweet names to tough-sounding names, there’s something for everyone on this list.
Comments / 0