Read full article on original website
Related
Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn
A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
Georgia mom says she was fired from substitute teaching job after objecting to book in elementary school
Georgia mother Lindsey Barr filed suit against her kids' school district after she says she was fired from a substitute teaching job over her religious beliefs
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School
Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents want an education for their kids not indoctrination. Their voices must be heard
America's kids have had to endure catastrophic disruptions to their education since COVID lockdowns. Parents are right to speak up about the focus on woke ideology over fundamentals.
Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom
Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
Phys.org
Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes
If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
COVID Brief: Students and Teachers Face Learning Loss as New Year Begins
No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story. “Learning loss generally is worse in districts that kept classes remote...
edscoop.com
Half of college students are stressed out by tech issues
Students are adjusting to online learning but technology challenges persist, according to survey results published Monday by Educause. Seventy-seven percent of students said they experienced technical issues over the 2021-22 academic year, and 51% of this group reported that such issues caused them to feel stressed. In line with survey...
Clarence Schools offering counseling to students in wake of Thursday shootings
The Clarence School District sent out an email to its school community Thursday evening after a nearby murder-suicide claimed the lives of four people.
Fund set up for family of Wellington High School student
WELLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Wellington High School said that one of its students has died following an accident Monday. Officials stated: It is with great sadness that WHS must announce the passing of one of our students who was in an accident last night. We will have local clergy and school counselors available […]
Video Games Hurt Grades, But Not Enough To Matter, Research Reveals
Children who constantly play video games may perform poorly in school, but the effects are so insignificant as to hardly matter, new research suggests. Popular concerns about the negative effects of gaming, the study found, may be exaggerated. “There were surprisingly few empirical studies examining respective effects of computer games,...
UA Students anxious and upset after on-campus shooting
University of Arizona students walked to their classes today. To a spectator, it’s business as usual, but there are remnants of yesterday’s shooting that are hard to ignore.
Germantown High students fight to keep their school open
After three years at Germantown High School, Maya Logan has come to think of it as home — a place where she’s made friends who are more like family, that has helped her learn and grow in immeasurable ways. She dreams of being at graduation in a couple of years, surrounded by the friends and educators who shaped her high school experience.But that dream remains at risk if Memphis-Shelby County Schools...
FHSD may sell Anderson High School, parents concerned about transparency
The current school board sited financial problems caused by the previous school board as the reason behind the proposal to consolidate the schools.
wonkhe.com
Students are the key to an open research culture
The open research agenda represents a profound shift in how we investigate and think about the world. It describes the combined and collaborative efforts to create a scientific process that is transparent and robust, through making code, software, and educational materials freely available, allowing global access to research findings and data whilst diffusing knowledge through advanced digital technologies.
US News and World Report
Is Your Child Getting Good Reading Instruction?
Parents walking their young children into school for the first time may get excited at the books lining classroom walls – but those collections of books aren’t necessarily a guarantee their kids are going to learn to read them. According to cognitive scientist and reading expert Pamela Snow,...
A quarter of DCPS students out of compliance as vaccine deadline looms
Data: The Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Chart: Axios VisualsWith the deadline rapidly approaching for elementary school children to be up-to-date on their pediatric vaccines, more than a quarter of D.C. public school students are still out of compliance. Why it matters: Starting Oct. 11, DCPS students in pre-K through 5th grade who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted to attend school. Students at all schools, including public, private and parochial, are required to be up-to-date on their vaccinations.Middle and high school students still have until Nov. 4. Students ages 12 and up are required to...
Comments / 0