Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
American Psycho director Mary Harron fought to cast Christian Bale, but he was paid "the absolute minimum"
Christian Bale has had plenty of standout roles throughout the years, from Laurie in Little Women and Batman to, uh, Dick Cheney. One that has particularly stood the test of time is his starring turn as American Psycho’s ‘80s serial killer Patrick Bateman. Who could forget his little dance to “Hip To Be Square” before axe murdering Jared Leto?
A.V. Club
Barry Keoghan shares the unsolicited The Batman audition tape that got him cast as its Joker
In August of 2020, we heard that Barry Keoghan had been cast as some cop in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, an obvious-in-retrospect bit of subterfuge to hide the fact that he would really be making a cameo in the film as the Joker… and then almost his entire appearance was cut out. But Reeves was so happy with his work that he later released an extended clip of Keoghan’s Joker talking to Robert Pattinson’s Batman—but not before insisting that he was just throwing in a big character cameo and not necessarily teasing what might happen in a The Batman sequel.
A.V. Club
In more Weird news, Evan Rachel Wood says her version of Madonna is a "sociopath"
Adaptation of celebrities’ lives that take certain... let’s say “creative liberties” are really having a moment right now. But while films like Blonde and 2021's Spencer take themselves incredibly seriously (largely to their detriment), the genre’s weirdest new entry could not stray further from seriousness if it tried.
A.V. Club
Get your fill of intense ominous whooshing with the Lynch/Oz trailer
David Lynch makes visceral, disturbing, sexually charged, and downright scary movies. He plays in realities between worlds, casting shadows on the familiar and turning the mundane into the grotesque. So it should be no surprise that his favorite movie is filled with flying monkeys, green women, and houses that fall on witches.
RELATED PEOPLE
A.V. Club
Viggo Mortensen goes west in new film The Dead Don't Hurt
For his next role, the Crimes Of The Future star will be committing some crimes of the past. Okay, we’ll admit that was a cheap pun, but screaming “cowboy Viggo Mortensen” in all caps felt a little too extreme. However you feel about cowboy Viggo Mortensen, his cattleman hat will once again grace our screens in the new film The Dead Don’t Hurt.
‘No Way Home’ Star Tony Revolori: Did a Non-White Actor ‘Even Have the Chance’ to Play Spider-Man?
Before Miles Morales made his big screen debut in the animated “Into the Spider-Verse,” live-action actor Tony Revolori auditioned to be Spider-Man in 2017 franchise reboot “Homecoming.” Tom Holland ultimately was cast in the lead role, with Revolori playing high school bully Flash. Yet “The Grand Budapest Hotel” alum revealed that he is skeptical a non-white actor was ever seriously considered in the first place. “It seems to commonly occur that we go into a part like this where you want it so badly, you’re willing to do more than anyone else,” Revolori told Insider. “But it becomes a tough thing when...
A.V. Club
It's couture-bin' time: Jared Leto will play Karl Lagerfeld in a new biopic
A Lady Gaga-infused taste of high-fashion method acting in House Of Gucci appears to have left Jared Leto wanting to reach for even more iconic heights. The Morbius star has signed on to star as late couturier and longtime Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019, in a new biopic, per Deadline. Leto will co-produce the project with Lagerfeld’s House of Karl Lagerfeld, as well as his partner Emma Ludbrook through their production banner Paradox.
A.V. Club
The 15 best films coming to Prime Video in October 2022
Amazon Prime’s juggernaut series Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power may be dominant property on the streaming service right now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of movies to be found on Prime this October. Here’s a look at just some of the titles queued up on the streamer this month, including a gem of a Warren Beatty comedy, a classic Western in the form of Shane, a rare horror effort by Martin Scorsese, and one of Tim Burton’s finest films. And, of course, if you need an additional Tolkien fix between Rings Of Power episodes, you can always check out Peter Jackson’s two film trilogies, The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Happy 60th birthday, James Bond: Ranking every 007 film, from Dr. No to No Time To Die
James Bond turns 60 on October 5, at least on film. The first Bond film, Dr. No, directed by Terence Young from the sixth novel in author Ian Fleming’s best-selling book series, arrived in theaters on this date in 1962. It gave the world an immediately iconic portrait of a debonair, dangerous superspy—and the world has either wanted him or wanted to be him ever since. Six decades later, Bond remains a cultural flashpoint, and it seems a day doesn’t go by without some morsel of information being meted out by the franchise’s longtime owners, the Broccoli family and their Eon Productions. And every time, media and fans gulp down the info like one of Bond’s famous martinis.
A.V. Club
Every Björk album, ranked
With the release of her 10th studio album, Fossora, Björk delivers a thought-provoking work that takes her to new heights of experimentation. Like her other albums, Fossora is a space for sonic exploration, as well as a space to chart the Icelandic artist’s arc as a musical innovator. In this ranking, we examine what makes a Björk album great, and how she carved out an entirely new space for herself as a solo artist, starting with Debut in 1993.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Loretta Lynn, country music legend
Country music pioneer Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Her family confirmed her death with a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement, per The Associated Press.
A.V. Club
Florence Pugh investigates a miracle in trailer for Sebastián Lelio's The Wonder
Rejoice friends, for at long last the “Florence Pugh appearing in a movie worthy of her talent” drought is potentially over. And not just that; the Midsommar actor’s new project looks almost as eerie and cult-y as her breakout role. And she finally gets to be British again! It truly is a beautiful day in the Pugh-niverse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
What you need to know before watching the new Hellraiser movie
Get ready to dim the lights and put the kids to bed early, because the new Hellraiser is finally out of development, er, hell. In some ways, it feels like its signature blend of sexually charged body horror never really went away. Since the original film premiered in 1987, the franchise has been steadily humming along, profitability be damned, adding new films and lore without ever having a hugely successful outing.
A.V. Club
Let The Right One In
Let The Right One In, Showtime’s new crack at the Swedish vampire tale, brings to mind Bong Joon-ho’s 2020 Oscars acceptance speech. After winning Best Director and Best Picture for Parasite, the filmmaker took his audience to task. “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles,” he shared, “you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”
A.V. Club
We want your questions for the The Rings Of Power cast
If you’re a fan of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, you should probably pay attention to what we’re about to say next. The stars of the Amazon Prime series will be dropping by The A.V. Club’s office New York this week, where they’ll answer questions from us—and from some fortunate fans.
A.V. Club
Reese Witherspoon teaming up with Build-A-Bear for a Goldilocks And The Three Bears movie
In Hollywood’s latest fascinating “chicken or the egg” scenario, Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company has announced that it’s working with Build-A-Bear Entertainment to develop a “reimagination” of Goldilocks And The Three Bears. That raises a key question: Do you decide to make a Goldilocks movie and then team up with Build-A-Bear, a famously bear-related brand, to make it? Or do you team up with Build-A-Bear and then look for a bear-related project you can work on together?
A.V. Club
Avatar 4 is really happening, and is apparently well underway
Yes, you read that right: Avatar 4. As in, one whole sequel past the upcoming Avatar: The Way Of Water, a check-in with James Cameron’s family our favorite gangly blue friends Jake and Neytiri that famously languished for 13 years. So we’ll see you all in 2048 for the release party, right? We’ll bring the bladder polyps!
A.V. Club
Relatable: Luca Guadagnino loves House Of The Dragon's Fabien Frankel
However petulant House Of The Dragon’s Ser Criston can be (turning on someone who won’t elope with you isn’t cute!) it’s hard to deny his dreamy allure onscreen. But don’t take it from just any groupie—Luca Guadagnino himself has an interest in Fabien Frankel, the actor who portrays Ser Criston, and lauds Frankel’s performance in a new interview with Vanity Fair.
A.V. Club
Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson to star in HBO Max’s Dune prequel series
Since even before Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was swept into theaters and onto HBO Max like so much sand, a spin-off prequel series for the streaming service called Dune: The Sisterhood has been in the works. Now, despite the fact that everything at HBO Max seems shakier than House Atreides control over the planet Arrakis, Dune: The Sisterhood is still moving forward and now has Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson on board as its stars.
A.V. Club
David O. Russell's shambolic Amsterdam cranks upthe star power but still falls short
Amsterdam, David O. Russell’s 1930s-set caper film, zooms along unexpected narrative curves with a tremendous self-confidence it mistakes for grace. In actuality, it’s more of a shamble, like a sloppy guy at a bar telling a farfetched tale signifying not-too-much, but it certainly seems important, to the teller anyway. This does not mean the movie is not worth watching—indeed, much of it is rather funny—but like a return from the pub when a loved one asks if they missed anything, you can say, “Oh, it’s always fun to see the gang, but you didn’t miss much.”
Comments / 0