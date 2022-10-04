Read full article on original website
CookinGenie demos Home Made Pasta and Duck Confit Carbonara
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — October is National Pasta Month and Good Day Columbus is celebrating all month long. George Zappas, Executive Chef at CookinGenie, joins Good Day Columbus to share a recipe for fresh pasta from scratch. CookinGenie’s Home Made Pasta. Ingredients:. Flour. Egg. Cream. Olive oil. Parmesan...
Galena Fall Gathering happening October 15 including food, crafts and live auction
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Getting together for the community. Galena is hosting a brand new fall gathering benefiting several local charities. Galena Mayor Jill Love and Gillian Doucette, the owner of Craft Marketing and Chef Nick Ridenour, owner of Galena Diner and Toni's. The event will feature food, crafts,...
El Toro Carniceria & Supermercazdo to host giveaway to provide assistance with inflation
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With the rising cost of groceries a local supermarket wants to help the community. El Toro Carniceria & Supermercazdo will be giving away $52.93 gift cards on October 15. State Strategic Director Lair Marin-Marcum joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the event. For more...
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
Singer Kelsey Lamb performs 'Heartbreak Away' ahead of Buckeye Lake Songwriter Festival
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Recent American Song Contest (NBC) contestant Kelsey Lamb will be in Buckeye Lake on October 8 performing for the Buckeye Lake Songwriter Festival. Kelsey joins Good Day Columbus to perform her song "Heartbreak Away." Her new single "Too Much History" releases on October 14. Outside...
ProMusica season begins tonight
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This evening marks the start of ProMusica’s season and the orchestra has some exciting things in store. As the new season gets underway ProMusica CEO Janet Chen joins Good Day Columbus with a preview. This year’s opening weekend will feature guest artist Austrian-Iranian cellist...
City of Columbus hosts annual Snowplow Roadeo to prepare drivers for winter season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Snow Warriors are gearing up for another season and the City of Columbus Snowplow Roadeo is the best way for drivers to prepare for the winter. ABC6/FOX28 's Meteorologist Andrew Buck Michael took part in the rodeo to see if he had what it...
New movies including star-filled 'Amsterdam,' 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,' and 'Hellraiser'
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With the weather getting colder there's no better time to snuggle up and watch a good movie. Hope Madden and George Wolf of Maddwolf break down this week's must-see films. Amsterdam (R, in theatres) Lyle, Lyle, Crocodiles (PG, in theatres) Hellraiser (R, Hulu)
Columbus police uniform found near Halloween costumes at local thrift store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police want to know how official CPD uniforms wound up near the Halloween costumes at a local thrift shop. A woman contacted ABC 6 after she spotted the uniform shirts on a rack this week near Halloween costumes at the Goodwill store on North Hamilton Road.
AAA helping travelers prepare for high costs ahead of travel plans
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With the holiday season just around the corner, plenty of Central Ohio families are getting set to hit the road or sky. But travel experts are warning travelers to expect a hike in pricing as more people get comfortable with travel. "Coming out of the...
Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
How to land that seasonal job in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holiday hiring season is well underway. Companies like UPS are holding hiring events to get you to apply. Carlos Gaviria showed up at one of the events. He said he needs another job to supplement his income. "The economy is not easy right now,...
Columbus tops the list of U.S. cities that swear the most, study finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is the most foul-mouthed city in the United States, according to a recent study by Preply. Preply surveyed more than 1,500 residents in 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. Residents were asked how often they swear, the situations in which they swear the most, and even the age the used their first swear word.
Big Table Conversation focuses on inspiring change, connecting Columbus communities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A massive effort was held across Columbus Thursday aimed at bringing neighbors together and making an impact on the community. The Columbus Foundation hosted its Big Table Conversation and focused on allowing people in the community to speak on issues that impact everyone. "Improvement is...
Columbus Weather: Morning frost expected over the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Temperatures were much, much cooler Friday afternoon but we’re still enjoying the sunshine! High pressure will allow for sunshine again this weekend but early-morning temperatures will be cold enough for frosts and freezes; cover the plants tonight! The weather looks cooperative for the Buckeyes in East Lansing.
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
First Scores: Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Dublin Jerome 17- Olentangy Berlin 7. Olentangy Liberty 28- Hilliard Bradley 14. Upper Arlington 41- Olentangy...
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
Columbus Division of Fire give cadets 24-hour simulation training at academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is looking at new ways to train its cadets and aiming for ways to get them up to speed before becoming a certified firefighter. One of the ways they're doing that is by putting their cadets through a 24-hour Simulation...
