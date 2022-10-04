Read full article on original website
trfradio.com
Several Complaints Reported — “Someone rummaged through my vehicle last night”
Thief River Falls Police responded to a number of complaints of vehicle tampering early Thursday morning. Calls came from the 100 and 500 blocks of South Tindolph, the 300 block of South Kneale, the 400 block of South Crocker, and the 200 block of North Maple. Items taken in the...
kfgo.com
Man charged in deadly crash in Polk County in 2021 pleads guilty
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens near East Grand Forks has pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree murder. Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220. A crash report showed...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Police looking to identify suspects in criminal mischief case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is requesting help from the public to identifying two men allegedly causing trouble in the downtown area. The department posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page asking for people to let them know if they recognize the men...
trfradio.com
Child Injured in ATV Accident
A Thief River Falls woman and a 4 year old were injured in an ATV accident Sunday. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office was called to a rural address west of Thief River Falls on a report a “4 wheeler overturned on top of a child”. Mandi Lolberg, 42, and the 4 year old suffered unknown injuries.
trfradio.com
Sugar Beet Truck Driver Cited Following Semi Rollover
A Houston Texas man has been charged following a beet truck rollover accident in Grand Forks. Thor Dahl, 37, suffered moderate injuries in the accident reported just after 9:30 Wednesday morning 3 miles southwest of Grand Forks. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Dahl was traveling from a field...
rjbroadcasting.com
ND Woman Charged With Stealing 2 Vehicles from Ada
Ada, MN — An Oriska, ND woman is scheduled to make her first appearance in Norman County District Court next week after stealing two vehicles in the City of Ada this past month. Jessica Irene Poux, age 29, is being charged with two separate counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle as well as Third Degree Burglary, all felony level crimes. The first incident occurred on September 15th when the Norman County Sheriff’s Office and Ada Police Department were dispatched to the Zeigler Ag Equipment on Highway 9 north of Ada for the report of a stolen 2017 Chevy Suburban. An individual matching Poux’s description was seen in the area and later by witnesses driving the vehicle into a farmyard near Gary the next day. The stolen vehicle was recovered by deputies later that day on one of trails at the Gary Pines. There was no apparent damage.
One person hurt in semi rollover near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Texas man hauling sugar beets was injured Wednesday morning when the semi truck he was driving went off the road and overturned about three miles southwest of Grand Forks. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 37-year-old man was heading east on County Road 6 when the truck […]
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT LOOKS TO GIVE HISTORIC BRIDGE A NEW HOME
The Polk County Highway Department, in cooperation with the Traill County Highway Department, is selling a steel truss bridge for $1. The historic bridge is currently closed to traffic due to concrete deck failure. Measuring 26 feet wide, the bridge must be removed to make way for a new bridge...
KNOX News Radio
NW MN fire destroys shed
A storage shed was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon near Mentor (MN). The Polk County Sheriff’s office and the Erskine Fire Department responded to the blaze around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the homeowners reported they had been burning weeds around the shed earlier in the afternoon and it’s believed they reignited. No one was injured. A damage estimate was not released.
KNOX News Radio
GF council: 42nd Street underpass and land purchase
Grand Forks will continue to study five alternatives for a proposed 42nd Street underpass project at DeMers Avenue. The city council agreed with a staff recommendation last night (Monday) to keep all options on the table…for now…as they continue to talk with state and federal highway officials. The plans range in cost from $44.6 million dollars to $54.4 million. Each has its own set of impacts to the Ray Richards Golf Course and a nearby gas station.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
East Grand Forks native talks living through Hurricane Ian
(Fargo, ND) -- A Minnesota native who has lived through his fair share of natural disasters says luck struck him and his wife again at their home in Fort Myers Beach this past week. "This building we're in is supposed to withstand a Category 5 storm," said East Grand Forks...
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
dakotastudent.com
BioLife Plasma, Is It Worth It?
Biolife Plasma Center is a fairly familiar facility to college students. It is a plasma donation center located around the United States where plasma can be exchanged for money. It is a simple process that only takes about an hour. Many college students are full-time, which means an addition of a job can cause cramped school schedules, increase stress, and poor academic performance, so students turn to donating plasma to fund their books, necessities, and gas among other things. The issue arises when students fall into the gimmick of donating for seemingly large amounts of money without looking into the background of their specific facility, the process, and the side effects.
