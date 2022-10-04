ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Men Rescued from Grand Traverse Bay After Crashing Boat into Breakwall

9&10 News
 2 days ago
Two Traverse City men were rescued from Grand Traverse Bay Monday night after their boat crashed into an Elmwood Township breakwall, the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to the sheriff’s office, the men, a 60-year-old and 59-year-old, had been out boating in Grand Traverse Bay throughout the day on the boat, which was relatively new to them. While en route back to shore, the driver of the vessel had leaned over the side of the boat to check the exhaust when he lost his balance and fell overboard. His companion saw this happen and had made an attempt to save him causing him to fall overboard also.

The boat was still under power when it crashed, but no occupants from the vessel could immediately be located. Shortly after arriving, screams for help were heard coming from the water towards the east. A good Samaritan boat with additional fire personnel immediately headed in that general vicinity.

The 60-year-old was subsequently arrested for boating while intoxicated.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Elmwood Township Fire and Rescue, Mobile Medical Response and several good Samaritans.

9&10 News

