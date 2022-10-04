Junction City Commissioners will be asked to approve Freedom Fest JC as the City's Fourth of July celebration when they meet Tuesday evening. In 2022 Freedom Fest JC was held for the first time downtown while Sundown Salute moved many of their operations to Milford. The Sundown Salute parade, veterans ceremony and Freedom Run events were held in Junction City. City Manager Allen Dinkel said Freedom Fest was started last year in order to keep something downtown in Heritage Park.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO