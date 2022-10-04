Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
White Memorial Park added to city surplus following purchase request
A local businessman has put in a purchase request for White Memorial Park, Emporia City Commissioners heard Wednesday. Rick Mitchell sent a letter of inquiry for the park, located at 525 Merchant St., last month. He purchased the former Emporia Gazette building, located at 517 Merchant St., in January, and hopes to expand his development into the park area.
Geary Community Match Day is just ahead
Geary Community Match Day will be Tuesday, Oct. 18. This event will provide an opportunity for growth for area organizations striving to do good work, and an opportunity for the community to support those causes. On match day, donations made through the Greater Geary Community Foundation to participating funds will...
Freedom Fest JC will be on the city commission agenda
Junction City Commissioners will be asked to approve Freedom Fest JC as the City's Fourth of July celebration when they meet Tuesday evening. In 2022 Freedom Fest JC was held for the first time downtown while Sundown Salute moved many of their operations to Milford. The Sundown Salute parade, veterans ceremony and Freedom Run events were held in Junction City. City Manager Allen Dinkel said Freedom Fest was started last year in order to keep something downtown in Heritage Park.
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
Defendant in weekend homicide case is returned to Junction City
Geary County Sheriff's authorities have reported that Deputies arrested Joshua J. Sturgis, Junction City, at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the County Detention Center. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. The allegations stem from the shooting death of...
WIBW
Junction City man arrested after flipping SUV, running from accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City has been arrested after he allegedly flipped an SUV and ran from the accident. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an accident.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Boom! Salina
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Downtown Salina is getting taken over by some really impressive artists!. Boom! Salina is a street art and mural festival happening in downtown Salina, and will feature live music, world-class muralists, and lots of fun!. You can find more info on everything happening at www.boomsalina.art. Copyright...
Kan. murder suspect shot by police moved from hospital to jail
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A suspect identified in the fatal shooting at a Kansas home who was later wounded in Thursday's officer-involved shooting is out of the hospital., according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith. Eric Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri is now being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections...
WIBW
Emporia dog safely returned after taken from owner
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fay the German Shepherd has been safely returned to her owner after she was taken in Emporia. The Emporia Police Department says that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, officials were contacted by a woman who owned a black and rust-colored female German Shepherd named Fay. The woman...
Freedom Fest JC will return in 2023
Junction City Commissioners have authorized Freedom Fest JC as the city's 4th of July celebration in 2023. Dates for the festival will be June 30 - July 4. It will be held in the Heritage Park area and on surrounding streets. During year one of Freedom Fest JC this past...
WIBW
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnett, Kiley Lenore; 36; Manhattan. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Becker,...
Emporia gazette.com
Big wheel causes small fire at Emporia plant
The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year. Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
🎥: Early morning fire on W 60th destroys barn
RILEY COUNTY - Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters with Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a structure fire in the 2700 block of West 60th Avenue, west of Manhattan. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large barn fully engulfed in fire. Fifteen volunteer firefighters...
WIBW
Manhattan man back behind bars after March shooting
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is back behind bars after allegedly violating probation connected to a March shooting. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Ryan Powell, 38, of Manhattan was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a probation violation. RCPD noted that...
USD 475 enrollment tops 7,000 students
Geary USD 475 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Reginald Eggleston reported during the past week that the school district is looking at being over 7,000 students in total enrollment. "Which is good. We want to be larger actually." Eggleston said enrollment has increased in the secondary buildings." There were approximately 940...
Police: Kan. couple had forgery documents, drugs and a gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges. Just before 3a.m. Oct. 4, police served a narcotics search warrant on a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 700 Block SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith. Officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana,...
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 6
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Melvin Kane Jr., Improper stop or turn signal, Operate a motor vehicle...
JC Post
