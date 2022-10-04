Southeastern Louisiana University grad serves with Naval Oceanography at Stennis Space Center

Catherine "Faye" Taylor Lee was born on August 11, 1949 to the late Wiley and Norma Taylor in Bogalusa La. Faye attended and graduated from Washington Parish High School, she later moved to Washington D.C. along with her two sons, and attended Armstrong Adult Education Center, where she also graduated and became employed for the United States Government Publishing Office. On July 21, 1973 Faye married Silas Conerly and to this union one daughter was born Pokeila Conerly Miller, she later divorced and moved back to Louisiana and became employed for the Franklinton Police Department for many years. After her departure from the Police Department, she worked as a CNA where she later retired.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO