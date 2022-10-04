Southeastern Louisiana University grad serves with Naval Oceanography at Stennis Space Center

Read full article on original website
WLOX
Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
World’s largest wood pellet plant opens in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The world’s largest wood pellet plant is nearly fully operational in Lucedale, Mississippi. The plant is owned by Enviva Biomass, based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has hired 90 full-time employees to support plant operations in Lucedale. The $140 million construction project supported about 400 cumulative jobs after the October 2019 […]
Sea Coast Echo
Cruisers crowding into Hancock County for 26th annual celebration
Cruisin’ the Coast was running full speed ahead in Hancock County Wednesday and Thursday, with hundreds of classic car enthusiasts taking part in the 10th annual Blessing of the Classics in Diamondhead on Wednesday, and a full contingent of Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth fans at Mopar Day in Da Bay on Thursday.
thegazebogazette.com
Newest Amphibian Student at Pass Christian Elementary
The students in Lauren Williamson’s first grade class at Pass Christian Elementary have a new student. They have a frog living in their classroom this week. Each student has been reading an informational text about the life cycle of frogs and are observing the behavior of the frog that is living in their classroom this week.
WLOX
Students, staff react to MGCCC’s associate nursing degree program gaining national recognition
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s associate nursing degree program is ranked top 10 in the nation and number one in the state. The college was recently ranked by RNCareers.org. According to vice president of the nursing program Joan Hendrix, the ranking is based on the NCLEX exam, pass rates, program outcomes, and quality of education.
Jackson Free Press
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music
Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
WLOX
Gulfport churches hold monthly prayer service to uplift the community
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders and worshippers from across Gulfport spent Tuesday praying and looking for a spiritual solution to violence in their city. Local leaders and congregation members gathered at First United Methodist Church for a nightly service. “The entire city of Gulfport needs prayer. We need prayer...
an17.com
Cathleen Faye Taylor Lee
Catherine "Faye" Taylor Lee was born on August 11, 1949 to the late Wiley and Norma Taylor in Bogalusa La. Faye attended and graduated from Washington Parish High School, she later moved to Washington D.C. along with her two sons, and attended Armstrong Adult Education Center, where she also graduated and became employed for the United States Government Publishing Office. On July 21, 1973 Faye married Silas Conerly and to this union one daughter was born Pokeila Conerly Miller, she later divorced and moved back to Louisiana and became employed for the Franklinton Police Department for many years. After her departure from the Police Department, she worked as a CNA where she later retired.
WLOX
Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
an17.com
Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon
Mrs. Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon, 78, of Bogalusa, LA, gained her wings peacefully in her sleep, on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Jewel, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Poplarville, Mississippi to the union of Robert and Revie Connerly Byrd Lampley on September 17, 1944. She was the second child born to this union.
Police: Louisiana man died jumping from Mississippi bridge during chase
A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said.
WLOX
Downtown Wiggins will soon be getting revitalized
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Stone County Economic Development Partnership hosted a stakeholder input session for the revitalization of downtown. Stone County Economic Development Partnership is partnering with Mississippi Power and Downtown Strategies to make this project possible. During the meeting, Downtown Strategies president Jenn Gregory gave a presentation that showed...
WLOX
Hot wheels and classic rides: hundreds visit downtown Gulfport to View the Cruise
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds grabbed a spot along Hwy 90 to catch a glimpse of this year’s cruisers. Vintage and classic cars lined the roads of downtown Gulfport for View the Cruise. Pull up a good seat and take a look at the hot wheels: that’s what many...
cenlanow.com
Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
Sea Coast Echo
Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator
Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
an17.com
Deborah Ann Clarke
Deborah A. Clarke a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the age of 70. We are heartbroken to lose our beloved mother and someone so special. She was a wonderful woman who will be deeply missed. Deborah was preceded in death by her mother,...
Body of missing Louisiana man found in wooded area
A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies.
