David Suttle
David Suttle, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at SKLD Rehabilitation center in Zeeland MI. Born in Flint Michigan March 10, 1962. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: David Jr. and Sarah Suttle (Elizabeth, Lillie, and Sadie), Amanda (Jesse Kindig) Suttle, Madalyn, Sarah, and Lilly), Melissa Suttle, his siblings: Amy Barnes, Ruth Veit, Billy Suttle, and Billy Scott, and many nieces and nephews.
Festival Weekend Ahead for Zeeland, Holland & Douglas
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – It’s a festival weekend throughout the Lakeshore this weekend. Zeeland’s week-long 175th Anniversary Celebration climaxes with the annual Pumpkinfest, which includes live music and food trucks on both Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as a parade through downtown on Saturday afternoon.
Thomas George Harring
Thomas George Harring, age 91, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Thomas was born on August 25, 1931.
Four Hurt, Two Hospitalized in Hudsonville Area Crash
JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – Two persons were hospitalized and two others were also hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Wednesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant James Douglas, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue at Greenly Street around 5:25 PM. That was where an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Holland woman, had stopped for a stop sign and then proceeded to turn left. She pulled out in front of a southbound SUV, driven by a 73-year-old Hudsonville woman, causing a collision.
Holland Police Log October 4-5, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Suspect from 1995 cold case arrested in Mexico by Van Buren County deputies and FBI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case in Mexico. Authorities have arrested 52-year-old Juan Luis Solis-Reyna in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin. It all started with a...
Benton Harbor man arrested in Van Buren County after high-speed chase and crash
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Van Buren County Thursday morning, October 6. Authorities say it all began around 3:30 a.m. when Michigan State Police Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding near the 66-mile marker in Mattawan. But instead of stopping, the driver fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
Grand Haven Man Critically Hurt in Fiery US-31 Car-Semi-Tree Collision
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 3, 2022) – A Monday evening crash south of Grand Haven hospitalized a 25-year-old Grand Haven man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of US-31 and Buchanan Street shortly after 6 PM. That was where the southbound sedan driven by that unnamed motorist struck the rear corner of a semi that was in the right lane, veered to the left, hit a large tree in the median and caught fire.
Zeeland Police Log September 16-October 2, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: (800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
