JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – Two persons were hospitalized and two others were also hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Wednesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant James Douglas, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue at Greenly Street around 5:25 PM. That was where an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Holland woman, had stopped for a stop sign and then proceeded to turn left. She pulled out in front of a southbound SUV, driven by a 73-year-old Hudsonville woman, causing a collision.

HUDSONVILLE, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO