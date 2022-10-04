Read full article on original website
Hollister Marching Band plays familiar tune at Ozarko competition
Hollister High School’s marching band continues to excel in competitions, adding more accolades to their collection during the first weekend of October. The band took first place in the Maroon Division at Missouri State University’s Ozarko Marching Competition, held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Springfield. During the preliminary...
Smoke on the Mountain hosting area appreciation
The Little Opry Theater is hosting area appreciation this week for their family friendly musical comedy Smoke on the Mountain. Now through Saturday, Oct. 15, area residents will have access to $10 tickets for adults, and free admission for children ages 12 and under. Area appreciation is open to Missouri...
Ellis Lynn Wilson
Ellis Lynn Wilson, 72, of Branson, MO passed away on September 30, 2022 in Springfield, Mo. He was born on August 22, 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi the son of Wiley and Della Phillips Wilson. Survivors are his wife; Wanda Wilson of the home. Four children; Ellis Lynn Wilson,Jr of Sedona,...
Branson High School sophomore given national FBLA post
A Branson High School sophomore will help craft the social media message for a national student organization. Clara Dean has been named as a Social Media Ambassador for National High School Future Business Leaders of America. Dean was chosen out of over 250 students nationwide who sought the position. “I...
Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill
Ronald Lee “Scooter” Hill, of Branson, MO passed away on September 23, 2022. Scootet was born July 12, 1961, in Water Valley MS. He was predeceased in death by his father, Roy Gene Hill, and his grandparents, Raymond and Nellie McCulley and Laverne Edwards. He is survived by...
Parke Theodore Piper
Parke Theodore Piper, 100, of Hollister, MO passed away. Parke was born on February 1, 1922, in Tazewell County, IL, the son of Guy Theodore Piper and Florence Helen (Harris) Piper. He married Dorothea Mildred Schild on September 17, 1947, in Peoria, IL. Services will be held Friday, October 7,...
Judy King Cotter
Judy King Cotter, 75, of Forsyth, MO passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Forsyth Nursing &Rehabilitation Center. Judy was born August 29, 1947 in Springville, UT, the daughter of Dr. Charles Avila King and Dr. Mary (Williamson) King Long. She was predeced in death by her father, mother...
Charity fall festival returns to Kimberling City
The Annual Charity Fall Festival returns to Kimberling City on Saturday, Oct. 15. The annual event hosts several activities put on by area charitable organizations, as well as non for profit vendors and family friendly activities. The festival will take place at the Port of Kimberling, located at 72 Marina Way in Kimberling City. It will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.
Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden
Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden, 70, of Branson, MO passed away September 25, 2022. Greg entered this life November 3, 1951, the son of Finis Faye Snowden and Erma Lee (Akers) Higgins in Branson, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents. Greg proudly served our nation in...
Galena realtor receives award
A Galena realtor was recently honored with a leadership award. Deana Wolfe has been named the recipient of Missouri Realtors 2022 Bruce Aydt Code of Ethics Leadership Award. Wolfe received this award on Wednesday, Sept. 21 during the Missouri Realtors Fall Business Conference. Wolfe has served as a licensed realtor...
Marie G. (Damohn) Murphy
Marie G. (Damohn) Murphy died on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Cox South Medical Center at the age of 87. She was born on August 2, 1935 in Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of Frank & Cecila Damohn. Marie married John Murphy and they were blessed with seven children. Marie moved to Branson from New Lenox, IL.
Anthony Daniel Ortega
Anthony Daniel Ortega, 51, of Branson, MO passed away October 1, 2022. Anthony entered this life April 30, 1971, the son of Larry and Rhonda (Burkholder) Ortega in Wichita, KS. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Daniel Ortega; grandparents: Charles Sr. and Edith Burkholder and Frank and...
Gardner named new Kimberling City City Administrator
The city of Kimberling City has filled the city administrator position, which has been empty since Jerry Harman resigned in May. Dawne Gardner started her first day on the job on Monday, Oct. 3. Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz said Gardner’s qualifications and resume made her stand out against multiple other candidates..
Branson City Administrator confident in new role
Branson’s new City Administrator Cindy Stepp met with Branson Tri-Lakes News during her first day in the role to talk about her experience, her goals, and how she plans to handle the role as the new leader of the city’s day-to-day operations. She responded to critics who questioned...
Volunteers needed for Taney County Vita Program
The University of Missouri Extension is looking for volunteers to provide free tax help for the 2023 tax season, the 2022 tax year, in Taney County. “Last year we helped over 1000 folks in our area with their federal and state taxes,” Taney County VITA Site Coordinator Jody LeMaster said. “The more volunteers we have the more people we can serve, the more we can serve the more likely we will be able to receive grant funds to keep the program going.”
United We Laugh: Yakov’s 2022 show pledges to unite country with laughter
Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is back in Branson for the next two months as he presents his 2022 season show ‘United We Laugh.’. Opening on Sunday, Oct. 2, Smirnoff’s fall show provides audiences a balanced combination of jokes and stories from his life, starting from his time in Russia as a child through today.
Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
