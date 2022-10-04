CONSUMER ALERT*** ATTORNEY GENERAL KWAME RAOUL WARNS USED-CAR BUYERS TO WATCH FOR CARS DAMAGED BY HURRICANE IAN FLOODING TO BE SOLD IN ILLINOIS

Read full article on original website
illinoisattorneygeneral.gov
ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL DISAPPOINTED WITH ILLINOIS COMMERCE COMMISSION’S DECISION TO DENY REQUEST FOR REHEARING TO ORDER COMMONWEALTH EDISON TO PAY CUSTOMERS LARGER REFUNDS
ICC Decides Not to Reconsider ComEd’s Accounting of Criminal Penalty Payments. Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul expressed disappointment with the Illinois Commerce Commission’s (ICC) announcement today that it will not revisit its Aug. 17 decision ordering Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) to refund $38 million to customers, which is $7 million less than what the Attorney General had advocated be returned to customers.
