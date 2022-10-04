CONSUMER ALERT*** ATTORNEY GENERAL KWAME RAOUL WARNS USED-CAR BUYERS TO WATCH FOR CARS DAMAGED BY HURRICANE IAN FLOODING TO BE SOLD IN ILLINOIS

ICC Decides Not to Reconsider ComEd’s Accounting of Criminal Penalty Payments. Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul expressed disappointment with the Illinois Commerce Commission’s (ICC) announcement today that it will not revisit its Aug. 17 decision ordering Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) to refund $38 million to customers, which is $7 million less than what the Attorney General had advocated be returned to customers.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO