83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Fox17
Holland DPS names Reserve Office of the Year
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has named its Reserve Office of the Year!. Reserve Officer Jason Bannatyne’s peers nominated him for the award in recognition of his dedication and relations with the community, according to the city of Holland. We’re told Bannatyne began his...
Haunted car wash in Grand Rapids area bringing good clean fun
WYOMING, MI — A Grand Rapids area car wash business is serving suds and scares this month to raise funds for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Speedy Wash car wash, at 2200 28th St. SW in Wyoming, will put on the haunted car wash from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22. The event includes Halloween decorations, spooky characters, lights and projectors.
Pronto Pups coming to Grand Rapids
Pronto Pups is coming to Grand Rapids for the winter season! Starting today you can get your famous dog fix all winter long at the Fowling Warehouse in Cascade.
West Michigan theaters participating in National Cinema Week
National Cinema Week starts this Friday.
Fox17
Grand Haven Community Center: Encounter the Arts
October is Arts and Humanities Month and the Grand Haven Community Center wants to celebrate with what they hope will be an annual event on Saturday, October 8. Encounter the Arts is a free and family friendly event offering up arts workshops and performances in an open-house style environment. Come watch guest artists, take apart in a workshop, and learn more about the new Community Center.
WWMT
$100 million apartment project proposed for downtown Kalamazoo along Arcadia Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A prominent Kalamazoo commercial real estate developer has plans to build 400 apartment units in downtown Kalamazoo, in a long-vacant plot of land adjacent to the proposed location of an event center. PlazaCorp LLC. said it's proposing to build a $100 million apartment complex on four...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
Grand Rapids firehouse turned into hip housing, and yes, they kept the fire pole
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- A unique property recently hit the market on the westside of Grand Rapids. The multi-unit property originally housed the GRFD Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s. The home, located at 40 Lexington Ave. NW and listed for $899,999, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes...
Fox17
Bystanders help authorities rescue fisherman from Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids firefighters and bystanders rescued a fisherman from the Grand River on Thursday. The city says the Grand Rapids Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team followed up on reports of someone unconscious in the water near the Sixth Street dam. We’re told bystanders tried...
WWMTCw
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter
A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
Muskegon Heights Public school system hires consultant to address ongoing concerns
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is hiring a consultant to lead the public school academy board of education to address curriculum and staffing issues in the district. Over the last few weeks, parents and teachers have reported to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that...
Fox17
Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia
PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
Fox17
Medical Moment: Bullying Awareness and Prevention Month
October is Bullying Awareness and Prevention month. Throughout the month, communities nationwide unite together to educate and raise awareness of bullying prevention. Pediatric Psychologist from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Dr. Adelle Cadieux joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to offer tips to parents on what they can do if they believe their child is being bullied.
Fox17
Kalamazoo names Oct. 4 as Henrietta Lacks Day, honors local ties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo declared October 4 as Henrietta Lacks Day, in hopes of honoring a Black woman whose cells have become instrumental in medical research. “It was a simple ask that the city of Kalamazoo would honor her life and her legacy by creating a...
Nagoya to replace Osteria Rossa in Grand Rapids
Roughly 10 months after Grand Rapids said goodbye to Osteria Rossa, a new Japanese restaurant is getting ready to take over the downtown space.
Deputies seek suspect after boy assaulted at Millennium Park
Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at Millennium Park this summer.
Fox17
Hazmat training exercise planned in Ottawa County, may cause traffic delays
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are giving residents advanced notice of a planned hazmat training exercise in Ottawa County this weekend. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the exercise is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m.–2 p.m. We’re told the exercise will involve...
Grand Rapids wedding venue owners who say they won’t host LGBTQ marriage events get civil infraction
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has issued a civil infraction against a new wedding venue in the city whose owners have said they won’t host marriage ceremonies for same-sex or transgender couples. In filing the civil infraction, city officials said in a prepared statement that the venue...
