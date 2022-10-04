ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Holland DPS names Reserve Office of the Year

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has named its Reserve Office of the Year!. Reserve Officer Jason Bannatyne’s peers nominated him for the award in recognition of his dedication and relations with the community, according to the city of Holland. We’re told Bannatyne began his...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Haunted car wash in Grand Rapids area bringing good clean fun

WYOMING, MI — A Grand Rapids area car wash business is serving suds and scares this month to raise funds for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Speedy Wash car wash, at 2200 28th St. SW in Wyoming, will put on the haunted car wash from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22. The event includes Halloween decorations, spooky characters, lights and projectors.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Fox17

Grand Haven Community Center: Encounter the Arts

October is Arts and Humanities Month and the Grand Haven Community Center wants to celebrate with what they hope will be an annual event on Saturday, October 8. Encounter the Arts is a free and family friendly event offering up arts workshops and performances in an open-house style environment. Come watch guest artists, take apart in a workshop, and learn more about the new Community Center.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maureen O'brien
Fox17

Bystanders help authorities rescue fisherman from Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids firefighters and bystanders rescued a fisherman from the Grand River on Thursday. The city says the Grand Rapids Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team followed up on reports of someone unconscious in the water near the Sixth Street dam. We’re told bystanders tried...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter

A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Garfield Park
Fox17

Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia

PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Medical Moment: Bullying Awareness and Prevention Month

October is Bullying Awareness and Prevention month. Throughout the month, communities nationwide unite together to educate and raise awareness of bullying prevention. Pediatric Psychologist from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Dr. Adelle Cadieux joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to offer tips to parents on what they can do if they believe their child is being bullied.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo names Oct. 4 as Henrietta Lacks Day, honors local ties

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo declared October 4 as Henrietta Lacks Day, in hopes of honoring a Black woman whose cells have become instrumental in medical research. “It was a simple ask that the city of Kalamazoo would honor her life and her legacy by creating a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy