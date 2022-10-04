Read full article on original website
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
California County Tells People to Shelter In Place Because of Tesla Battery Fire
A Tesla Megapack caught on fire this morning at a PG&E facility in Monterey County, California, emitting enough toxic smoke that the county issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the surrounding area. A number of road closures were also ordered including Highway 1. Tesla Megapacks are giant lithium ion batteries that...
allthatsinteresting.com
$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled
The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
With Heating Bills Rising, Here Are 8 Ways to Lower Your Bill This Winter
Here’s something that’ll send a shiver down your spine: Heating your home is going to be noticeably more expensive this winter. In fact, Americans are about to see the largest spike in their heating bills in more than a decade. But we’ve got eight tips to help you lower your own heating bill.
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets
Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money
As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
sciencealert.com
There's Trouble Bubbling Up in Newly Formed Alaskan Lakes, And Scientists Are Worried
Lakes appearing in Alaska because of melting permafrost are "belching" methane into the atmosphere, a scientist working with NASA said. These lakes, called thermokarsts, are so full of the climate-damaging gas that it can be seen bubbling to the surface. More and more of these lakes are appearing as Alaska's...
CNET
Unclog Your Toilet Without a Plunger (It's Way Easier Than You Think)
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Clogged toilet? Put down that plunger. It's possible to fix it while avoiding all of the gross drips and splashes that come with attempting to do so with a plunger -- and it's a better, cleaner, easier way.
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
I’m an HVAC expert – how keeping your heating on all the time could actually save money
AMERICANS are constantly looking for ways to save on heating during the winter months, but one lesser known tip is that it’s actually advantageous to keep your heat on all the time. That’s right. Don’t turn your heating off and on if you want to save your money....
Fast Company
At these new green cemeteries, your body will turn into a tree
Your environmental footprint doesn’t end when you die: Traditional burial uses toxic chemicals like formaldehyde along with steel and concrete, and the acres of grass in cemeteries use fertilizer and water. Cremation uses a large amount of energy. But a new startup called Transcend wants to rethink cemeteries as forests, with each body planted directly under a tree—becoming part of the tree as it decomposes.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
What to do if your money tree leaves are turning yellow
Every plant owner wants to make sure their plants stay green. If your money trees start to yellow, here's what it could mean and what you can do.
Wildlife Agencies Post Health Advisories for Hunters, After PFAS Detected in Deer
A number of wildlife agencies across the U.S. have started posing health advisories for the sake of game hunters, after shockingly high levels of PFAS were detected in deer and possibly other widely-hunted animals. The toxic substances, which are also known as "forever chemicals," are a type of endocrine-disrupter that can trigger a wide range of health issues, from certain types of cancers, to reproductive issues.
