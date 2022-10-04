ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 12

Related
Upworthy

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
ENVIRONMENT
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septic Tank#Soil Erosion#Wastewater Treatment#Septic Systems#American
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
EPA
Family Handyman

How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
HOME & GARDEN
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Unclog Your Toilet Without a Plunger (It's Way Easier Than You Think)

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Clogged toilet? Put down that plunger. It's possible to fix it while avoiding all of the gross drips and splashes that come with attempting to do so with a plunger -- and it's a better, cleaner, easier way.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
HOME & GARDEN
Fast Company

At these new green cemeteries, your body will turn into a tree

Your environmental footprint doesn’t end when you die: Traditional burial uses toxic chemicals like formaldehyde along with steel and concrete, and the acres of grass in cemeteries use fertilizer and water. Cremation uses a large amount of energy. But a new startup called Transcend wants to rethink cemeteries as forests, with each body planted directly under a tree—becoming part of the tree as it decomposes.
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action

SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GreenMatters

Wildlife Agencies Post Health Advisories for Hunters, After PFAS Detected in Deer

A number of wildlife agencies across the U.S. have started posing health advisories for the sake of game hunters, after shockingly high levels of PFAS were detected in deer and possibly other widely-hunted animals. The toxic substances, which are also known as "forever chemicals," are a type of endocrine-disrupter that can trigger a wide range of health issues, from certain types of cancers, to reproductive issues.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy