Tri-cities, WA

Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level

In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus

There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday

The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
Chinook To Close On 330 Miles Of The Columbia; Coho Still Open

THE FOLLOWING ARE PRESS RELEASES FROM THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON DEPARTMENTS OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. OLYMPIA–With fewer upriver bright fall Chinook salmon now expected to return to the Columbia River, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon agreed Wednesday to close Chinook retention on the lower and middle Columbia River mainstem effective Oct. 8.
Washington State Hospitals Struggling Financially

(Seattle, WA) -- Washington state hospitals are struggling financially. According to the latest financial survey, hospitals across the state lost nearly two-billion dollars in the first half of 2022. The survey shows operating revenue increased by four-percent in the first six months of this year compared to 2021, but expenses went up by 11-percent over the same time period. The Washington State Hospital Association says the financial outlook isn't sustainable and that revenue isn't keeping up with escalating costs.
WSDA Marking 12 Years of Taste Washington Day

Locally grown food will take center stage at cafeterias across the Evergreen state Wednesday as Taste Washington Day returns. According to the Washington state Department of Agriculture, the annual celebration of farm to school connections is a chance to enjoy and learn about the bounty and diversity of healthy and delicious Washington grown foods.
Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA

I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington or you want to travel there soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Washington. No matter who you are traveling with and how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Is it Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Washington?

I was driving on the 240 Bypass in Richland yesterday and saw a dude one car over with earbuds in. I thought it was against the law! My father always told me that it was illegal to drive with headphones on. He said it's important to hear everything around you, emergency vehicles, oncoming traffic, etc. And so, I always thought it was illegal to drive with earbuds everywhere. I had to do some investigating.
