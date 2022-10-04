Read full article on original website
FBI, Boston Police arrest possible serial bank robber in the act
Several sources have confirmed to Boston 25 that the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for multiple Boston bank robberies Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the man was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. when he walked into the Citizen’s Bank on Boylston Street. While members of the FBI were talking to a bank manager, warning them about the suspect’s recent crime spree, the man allegedly walked into the building.
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
whdh.com
Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
Teen suspect in Dorchester school shooting incident held without bail
The 17-year-old juvenile suspected of shooting an 18-year-old Boston high school student on Tuesday morning will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, according to a statement from District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The student is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous...
Officials apologize for communication lapse with parents after Dorchester school shooting incident
The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is concerned about the safety of students after recent violence in schools. “How many more kids need to get hurt, stabbed, shot before we put police officers back in the schools or do something more than talking about working collaboratively but not putting any real action behind it?” said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.
Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston
At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts nurse facing up to 4 years in prison for stealing fentanyl, including from a patient
BOSTON – A former nurse pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to diverting opioids from two Massachusetts hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. Tarr was charged by an Information on Sept. 12, 2022.
whdh.com
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
Caught in the act: Bank robber who says Ben Affleck played him busted during heist spree
BOSTON – A takedown of a notorious bank robber in the Back Bay on Tuesday afternoon. He was placed into handcuffs and under arrest after a bank robbery spree. A photo obtained by Boston 25 shows the masked suspect surrounded by undercover agents – caught in the act.
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
Providence man convicted for 2nd time in 2011 murder
The Providence man charged with shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl in the capital city more than a decade ago was found guilty for the second time Tuesday.
WCVB
Trial begins for former head of State Police Association accused of embezzling money for affair
BOSTON — Opening statements began Monday in the trial of the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Dana Pullman is accused of using its funds as his own personal piggy bank to pay for extravagant meals, a trip to Florida, a down payment for his car and gifts for a woman with whom he was having an affair.
nbcboston.com
Northeastern Mistakenly Sends Acceptance Letters to Hundreds of Applicants
A single mom of four from Northboro, Massachusetts, got the news she had dreamed of since she was a child: an acceptance letter to law school at Northeastern University. But a glitch caused that dream to come crashing down. Northeastern explained in a statement that a technical error caused acceptance...
whdh.com
Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
hyannisnews.com
NANTUCKET COCAINE HAUL LANDS COUPLE IN STATE PRISON
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – [MEDIA STATEMENT] – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 30, 2022, Netria Haywood (DOB 02/02/1968) and Vincent Grant (DOB 03/20/1952) of New Bedford, were found Guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three day jury trial, before the Honorable Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court. The jury found Vincent Grant guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 18 -36 grams, and found Netria Haywood guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 200+ grams. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth requested Mr. Grant be sentenced to 4 to 5 years in state prison, and requested Ms. Haywood be sentenced to 13 to 15 years in state prison. Judge Freniere sentenced Mr. Grant to 3 years to 3 years & 1 day in state prison, and Ms. Haywood was sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison.
Student wounded in shooting outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a teenage student was shot outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester just after 9:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.
whdh.com
Man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
WCVB
17-year-old held without bail after classmate shot outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston
BOSTON — Students returning to the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Wednesday after a student was shot by a classmate were met with an increased police presence, as well as top city and school officials. The suspect, a 17-year-old student, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of...
