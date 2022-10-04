ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakpark.com

Two Sisters closes Austin restaurant and eyes e-commerce

The restaurant associated with Two Sisters Catering, 4800 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago, quietly closed for business this summer. As she clears out the restaurant her business called home for more than a year, owner Veah Larde is reflecting on the reasons behind the decision to shutter her carryout restaurant and contemplating plans for the future.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Vogue Magazine

A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City

Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed during domestic-related fight on CTA Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during what police called a "domestic-related" incident at a CTA Blue Line station Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 26, was on the train platform at the Kedzie-Homan Station on the West Side around 5 a.m. fighting with a woman he knew. The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Deuce#Restaurant Info#Haunted House#Scares#Food Drink#Major League Bar
fox32chicago.com

Chicago-area Home Depot stores now selling Wagyu hot dogs

CHICAGO - You'll soon be able to enjoy Wagyu beef outside high-end restaurants. The lavish product is coming to some Chicago-area Home Depot hot dog stands. They're part of a trial run at "Fixin' Franks" — located in stores. The fancy dogs will cost you $8, which is about...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

First deer legally harvested by a hunter in Chicago during modern time

CHICAGO - Jose Guzman set up his portable tree stand before dawn Sunday 25 feet off the ground, then hunted into Chicago history at William Powers State Recreation Area on Chicago’s Southeast Side. At 7 a.m., Guzman used his crossbow to harvest the first deer taken legally by a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New 'PlaySpace' opens in Chicago's Lincoln park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A new place for kids to make noise, splash in water and explore will open in Lincoln Park this weekend. It's the new Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum’s Hawver and Lacy Families Nature’s PlaySpace. "It’s a nice environment for the little ones, and they...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Woman pepper sprays train passenger

A Chicago resident was pepper sprayed in the face by a female passenger while riding the CTA Green Line at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 1 in the 300 block of South Boulevard. The Oak Park Police Department is investigating the battery. According to Detective Commander Schonella Stewart, the female passenger accused...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 suspects robbing taxi drivers on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing several taxi drivers on the West Side last month. In each incident, the offenders entered a taxi in the 300 to 400 block of East Ohio Street, and directed the driver to another location. Once at, or near,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say a man, 39, was standing on the street in the 5000 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when another man opened fire. The victim was taken to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Construction on downtown Naperville bridge to begin Thursday

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Work is set to begin on Naperville’s Washington Street bridge. The construction comes after a state inspection found signs of deterioration. The city had been planning to reduce traffic to a single north and southbound lane so the span can be rebuilt, but now must do so earlier than anticipated.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

What to do this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO - Fall is getting into full swing across Chicago. From street festivals to jam-packed shows, here are some events we're checking out this weekend:. Roughly 45,000 runners from all over the globe will lace up and participate Sunday in this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon. The waves of...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy