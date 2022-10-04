Read full article on original website
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Iconic Pilsen hot dog business forced to shut down over mural, alderman says
CHICAGO - A hot dog stand that has operated in Pilsen since 1956 closed over the weekend, and according to the local alderman, the closure stems from a mural painted on the side of the building. A mural on the side of Memo's Hot Dogs on 18th Street appears to...
oakpark.com
Two Sisters closes Austin restaurant and eyes e-commerce
The restaurant associated with Two Sisters Catering, 4800 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago, quietly closed for business this summer. As she clears out the restaurant her business called home for more than a year, owner Veah Larde is reflecting on the reasons behind the decision to shutter her carryout restaurant and contemplating plans for the future.
Chicago Restaurant Serves Three-Foot Tall Flamin' Hot Cheeto Bouquets
Watch how they are made here.
fox32chicago.com
'Chicago Sings Karaoke': Lightfoot launches citywide karaoke competition with $5K grand prize
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is planning to announce a one-of-a-kind citywide competition called "Chicago Sings Karaoke." It's an opportunity for amateur singers to showcase their talents in 18 neighborhood venues. The top performer will be crowned "Chicago's Karaoke Champion," and will win $5,000. The contest is open to...
If you want to see something really scary, head to Oak Lawn
The Midnight Terror Haunted House is the stuff of nightmares. They have been nominated again for one of the top ten haunted houses in the country by USA Today. Tim McGill took a tour on Good Day Chicago.
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City
Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed during domestic-related fight on CTA Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during what police called a "domestic-related" incident at a CTA Blue Line station Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 26, was on the train platform at the Kedzie-Homan Station on the West Side around 5 a.m. fighting with a woman he knew. The woman...
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
Chicago police shooting: Man with gun shot inside 10th District police station, Supt. Brown says
The man entered the lobby and began shouting anti-police sentiments, then pointed a gun at the officers working the front desk, CPD Supt. David Brown said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area Home Depot stores now selling Wagyu hot dogs
CHICAGO - You'll soon be able to enjoy Wagyu beef outside high-end restaurants. The lavish product is coming to some Chicago-area Home Depot hot dog stands. They're part of a trial run at "Fixin' Franks" — located in stores. The fancy dogs will cost you $8, which is about...
fox32chicago.com
First deer legally harvested by a hunter in Chicago during modern time
CHICAGO - Jose Guzman set up his portable tree stand before dawn Sunday 25 feet off the ground, then hunted into Chicago history at William Powers State Recreation Area on Chicago’s Southeast Side. At 7 a.m., Guzman used his crossbow to harvest the first deer taken legally by a...
fox32chicago.com
New 'PlaySpace' opens in Chicago's Lincoln park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A new place for kids to make noise, splash in water and explore will open in Lincoln Park this weekend. It's the new Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum’s Hawver and Lacy Families Nature’s PlaySpace. "It’s a nice environment for the little ones, and they...
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Woman pepper sprays train passenger
A Chicago resident was pepper sprayed in the face by a female passenger while riding the CTA Green Line at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 1 in the 300 block of South Boulevard. The Oak Park Police Department is investigating the battery. According to Detective Commander Schonella Stewart, the female passenger accused...
fox32chicago.com
2 suspects robbing taxi drivers on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing several taxi drivers on the West Side last month. In each incident, the offenders entered a taxi in the 300 to 400 block of East Ohio Street, and directed the driver to another location. Once at, or near,...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say a man, 39, was standing on the street in the 5000 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when another man opened fire. The victim was taken to Stroger...
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
fox32chicago.com
Victim of violent West Loop carjacking caught on camera speaks out
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a suspect wanted in an aggravated carjacking that occurred in the West Loop last month. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street. A puppy – named Bella – was in the car...
fox32chicago.com
Construction on downtown Naperville bridge to begin Thursday
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Work is set to begin on Naperville’s Washington Street bridge. The construction comes after a state inspection found signs of deterioration. The city had been planning to reduce traffic to a single north and southbound lane so the span can be rebuilt, but now must do so earlier than anticipated.
fox32chicago.com
What to do this weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO - Fall is getting into full swing across Chicago. From street festivals to jam-packed shows, here are some events we're checking out this weekend:. Roughly 45,000 runners from all over the globe will lace up and participate Sunday in this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon. The waves of...
You Can Now Get Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs At Home Depot
CHICAGO — Wagyu beef is no longer reserved for high-end restaurants — you can find it in Home Depot hot dogs. The lavish steak has met the working man’s bun at select Fixin’ Franks, the popular hot dog stands stashed away in Chicago-area Home Depot stores.
