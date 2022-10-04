ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Trump campaign still owes Arizona cities thousands in past event fees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Donald Trump will be back on the campaign trail in Arizona on Oct. 9, supporting Republican candidates ahead of early voting. However, when he takes the stage in Mesa, he will be doing so in a city where his campaign still owes tens of thousands of dollars for a past event.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Fosters needed for 139 rabbits rescued from Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from unsanitary living conditions in a Glendale home, alongside Phoenix Police officers. AHS, Phoenix PD, and Animal Cruelty Investigators went to the home last Friday where they found the rabbits living in their own urine and fecal matter.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

On Your Side recovers $26K for viewers during September

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanks to On Your Side, Bob Stamper got this check for more than $4,400. “Like I said, it wouldn’t have come out the way it did without your help,” Stamper told On Your Side. Stamper says he initially spent $4,400 out of...
volleyballmag.com

SANDCAST Season-ending Mailbag: AVP Phoenix, surprise players, Olympic pairings

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif — It is both the off-season and it is not. The AVP Phoenix Championships — a fantastic event, by all accounts — came and went in a thrilling weekend over the waning days of summer. And yet, in an odd scheduling scramble, there remain two more tournaments in this AVP season: The Huntington Beach Tour Series in November, and the Central Florida Pro Series in early December.
AZFamily

Parts of U.S. 60 to close in Tempe for next few weeks

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe is working on “final repairs” to the water main that broke last May right near McClintock. The water main had a hole in it which flooded the U.S. 60. Crews had to stop the water before ripping up and repaving the roadway.
TEMPE, AZ

