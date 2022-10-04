Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
AZFamily
Trump campaign still owes Arizona cities thousands in past event fees
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Donald Trump will be back on the campaign trail in Arizona on Oct. 9, supporting Republican candidates ahead of early voting. However, when he takes the stage in Mesa, he will be doing so in a city where his campaign still owes tens of thousands of dollars for a past event.
AZFamily
Fosters needed for 139 rabbits rescued from Glendale home
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from unsanitary living conditions in a Glendale home, alongside Phoenix Police officers. AHS, Phoenix PD, and Animal Cruelty Investigators went to the home last Friday where they found the rabbits living in their own urine and fecal matter.
Little Rock accessible playground opens
There is a new place to play in the Capital City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats last year against Colorado's top elections official
AZFamily
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz joins Kari Lake, Blake Masters at rally in San Tan Valley
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. CBS News poll on Arizona Senate race released. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:08 AM MST. |. Democratic Senator Mark...
AZFamily
On Your Side recovers $26K for viewers during September
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanks to On Your Side, Bob Stamper got this check for more than $4,400. “Like I said, it wouldn’t have come out the way it did without your help,” Stamper told On Your Side. Stamper says he initially spent $4,400 out of...
volleyballmag.com
SANDCAST Season-ending Mailbag: AVP Phoenix, surprise players, Olympic pairings
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif — It is both the off-season and it is not. The AVP Phoenix Championships — a fantastic event, by all accounts — came and went in a thrilling weekend over the waning days of summer. And yet, in an odd scheduling scramble, there remain two more tournaments in this AVP season: The Huntington Beach Tour Series in November, and the Central Florida Pro Series in early December.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Parts of U.S. 60 to close in Tempe for next few weeks
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe is working on “final repairs” to the water main that broke last May right near McClintock. The water main had a hole in it which flooded the U.S. 60. Crews had to stop the water before ripping up and repaving the roadway.
Comments / 0