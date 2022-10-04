Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Donald Rodney Steffen
Funeral services for Donald Rodney Steffen, 83, of Raymond will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00pm at First Reformed Church in Willmar, MN with visitation at 1:00pm at the church prior to the service. Donald Rodney Steffen (83) passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2022, surrounded...
willmarradio.com
Olive Anfinson
Olive Mae Anfinson, age 91, of Willmar, formerly of Benson, MN, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at the CentraCare / Willmar Care Center & Therapy Suites in Willmar, MN. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the Zniewski Funeral Home Chapel in Benson, MN. Interment will be in the Benson City Cemetery. Memorial are preferred to the Swift County-Benson Hospital Foundation. Arrangements are with Zniewski Funeral Home.
willmarradio.com
Faustina Huizache de Acosta
Faustina Huizache de Acosta, 91, of Willmar, died Tuesday, October 4th. Her visitation will be from 3-5:00 pm, Friday, October 7th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Karen Peterson
Karen L. Peterson, 80, wife of Dennis Peterson of Spicer, Minn., died Saturday, Oct. 1, in Bethesda Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in Spicer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Willmar man walks from Key West to Angle Inlet
(Willmar MN-) Fox 9 News reports a Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country... Your browser does not support the audio element. Check out this story and others at Fox9.com.
willmarradio.com
Willmar City Auction begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar's annual auction takes place Wednesday at the city storage lot, 801 Industrial Drive, starting at 10 a.m....gates open at 9. Auctioneer Tim Johnson says dozens of cars, more than a 100 bikes and office furniture going up on the auction block... Your browser does...
willmarradio.com
Paranormal investigator to speak in Litchfield Thursday night
(Litchfield MN-) Author and paranormal investigator Adrian Lee will be in Litchfield Thursday night to talk about The Ghosts of the U.S.-Dakota War. Lee will be speaking at The Litchfield Opera House beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is 5 dollars. Lee is the founder of The International Paranormal Society and invites the public to experience the battlefield ghosts of native warriors and U.S. soldiers who fought in the war across southern Minnesota in August and September of 1862....
willmarradio.com
New London City Council delays vote on supporting Sibley State Park name change
(New London MN-) The New London City Council last night decided not to vote at this time on a resolution supporting changing the name of Sibley State Park. Former New London resident Jacob Kliedon of Willmar has started a petition drive to keep the name of the park unchanged, and says it was good they did not vote on supporting the change at this time, but says they may do so in the future so "we're not out of danger yet." Kliedon's petition on Change.org is up to 950 signatures, while Kelsey Olson's petition to change the name is at 450 this morning. Olson wants to change the name because she says Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, is guilty of genocide for trying to rid Minnesota of The Dakota after the 1862 U.S. Dakota War, and she'd also like to see the name of the park reflect it's natural beauty.
RELATED PEOPLE
willmarradio.com
Willmar School Board rejects bids for Middle School expansion
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar School Board has officially rejected the bids for an addition to Willmar Middle School. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says they took bids in July to add a new gym, classroom space for Alternative Learning Center students, and a wing for students with learning disabilities from around the region, paid for by the Southwest/West Central Learning Cooperative. But Holm says when they found out the coop would need the more than 50 school districts in the coop to agree to help pay for the coop's share, they determined there was no way forward. Holm says the board has told the bidders on the project that it is not going to proceed at this time...
willmarradio.com
Hutchinson woman hurt in motorcycle crash
(Hutchinson MN-) A Hutchinson woman was hurt in a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon in McLeod County. The state patrol says 36-year-old Shannon Jex was riding her bike southbound on Vista Road at Walden Avenue, 3 miles northwest of Hutchinson, when she left the road and crashed in the ditch. Jex was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. and roads were wet at the time.
willmarradio.com
Highway 9 detoured in New London while new signs are erected
(New London MN-) Beginning Wednesday Highway 9 will be closed on the west side of Highway 23 in New London while LED warning signs are installed at the intersection. Highway 9 travelers will be detoured to Kandiyohi County Road 40 for up to two days. Project Manager Ryan Barney with...
willmarradio.com
Two hurt in crash at dangerous Renville County intersection
(Danube MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash south of Danube Wednesday morning. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it was reported at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4, 8 miles south of Danube. 5 people have died in crashes at that intersection over the past decade, including a 19-year-old Montevideo man earlier this summer. On Wednesday 39-year-old Heather Bickford of Bird Island was driving her SUV southbound on County Road 1 and struck a pickup that was traveling westbound on County Road 4. Bickford was taken to the Olivia Hospital with unknown injuries. The sheriff's office says the driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Glenn Beranek of New Ulm, had stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection where he was hit by Bickford. Beranek suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Teenager missing from Glencoe
(Glencoe, MN) -- A statewide missing person alert is issued for a teenage girl last seen September 17th at her Glencoe home in McCleod County. The bulletin says the family of 15-year-old Treasure Robinson believes she’s in the Twin Cities, possibly with someone she met on-line. Treasure wears glasses and is five-foot-eight, weighs 350 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Glencoe Police Department.
willmarradio.com
Traffic study will help determine fate of Willmar apartment project
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council Monday approved rezoning land on Lakeland Drive for a new apartment complex by Unique Opportunities. But Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the developer won't proceed with the project until the results of a traffic study are known... Your browser does not support the...
willmarradio.com
Fairfax City Councilman thanks firefighters, Fairfax post office closed
(Fairfax MN-) A Fairfax City Councilman is thankful for the work done by 9 fire departments including Fairfax to save the downtown area from further damage after a Sunday morning fire that destroyed The Smokey Hollow Cafe and the vacant Jimmy's Pizza building. Brad Bastian says he appreciates all the help they got containing the blaze to those two buildings...
willmarradio.com
Litchfield City Council approves 1st reading of THC ordinance
(Litchfield MN-) The Litchfield City Council held a public hearing last night regarding an interim ordinance prohibiting the sale of THC products. A first reading of the interim ordinance was approved. A second reading will be held on October 17th and it will take effect on October 31st. City Administrator...
Comments / 0