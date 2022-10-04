(New London MN-) The New London City Council last night decided not to vote at this time on a resolution supporting changing the name of Sibley State Park. Former New London resident Jacob Kliedon of Willmar has started a petition drive to keep the name of the park unchanged, and says it was good they did not vote on supporting the change at this time, but says they may do so in the future so "we're not out of danger yet." Kliedon's petition on Change.org is up to 950 signatures, while Kelsey Olson's petition to change the name is at 450 this morning. Olson wants to change the name because she says Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, is guilty of genocide for trying to rid Minnesota of The Dakota after the 1862 U.S. Dakota War, and she'd also like to see the name of the park reflect it's natural beauty.

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO