Prep girls swim: Buckwheat, Miller earn wins for Rice Lake in loss to Eau Claire Memorial

The Rice Lake girls swim teamed earned a pair of individual wins but the Warriors were defeated in a Big Rivers Conference dual by Eau Claire Memorial 113-72 on Sept. 27 at the Rice Lake Pool.

Katie Buckwheat earned a Rice Lake victory in the diving event as she scored 182.85 to win by more than nine points. Hannah Miller added the other Warrior win in the 400-meter freestyle after she completed the distance in 4 minutes, and 58.3 seconds.

Leah Ebner was runner-up in both the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. The senior completed the freestyle swim in 2:34.98 and the breaststroke in 1:29.91. Also finishing second was Jackie Solum for the 200 individual medley after she touched the wall in 2:48.57. Miller was also second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 29.29.

The Warriors had two relays place second. The 200 freestyle relay of Solum, Allison Rivard, Lyncoln Emerson and Miller finished in a time of 2:02.31, fewer than three seconds behind the Old Abes’ top relay. Miller, Rivard, Emerson and Solum were runner-up in the 400 freestyle relay after a time of 4:38.39. In the other relay, the 200 medley, the Warriors’ top group came in third, as Kate Stinson, Adelyn Kopp, Ebner and Kaelyn Ostenson finished in 2:28.37.

Emerson was third in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Rivard placed third in the 200 freestyle, as did Solum in the 100 freestyle, Stinson for the 100 backstroke and Kopp for the 100 breaststroke.