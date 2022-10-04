ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

These states have the worst roads, new analysis finds

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1DjI_0iLVHJrt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Su3B5_0iLVHJrt00

(NEXSTAR) – Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others.

MoneyGeek’s analysis looked at urban and suburban highways (not small, local city streets) for its analysis. They used Federal Highway Administration data on road “roughness” to compare conditions across states.

New Hampshire drivers have it best, the analysis found. The state spends relatively little on road work per miles traveled but still manages to have most of its roads in good condition. Only 7% were in poor condition.

Three Gulf Coast states come next on the list. Only 5% of roads are in poor condition in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, MoneyGeek found.

Despite its harsh winter weather, Minnesota rounds out the top five, where an impressively low 4% of roads analyzed were in poor condition.

As for the states that performed poorly, those both big and small, urban and rural, east and west can be found on the list of the worst 20.

The 20 states with the worst roads are found below:

RankState“Road roughness” score% roads in poor condition% roads in good condition

1California160.344%22%

2Rhode Island149.041%27%

3Nebraska140.633%33%

4Wisconsin139.428%25%

5New York136.630%34%

6Hawaii134.125%28%

7Massachusetts 131.031%37%

8Louisiana128.326%36%

9Michigan127.624%38%

10New Jersey123.426%44%

11Washington121.822%41%

12New Mexico120.323%42%

13Pennsylvania119.920%41%

14Iowa119.119%39%

15Texas118.320%43%

16Colorado118.218%41%

17Illinois116.919%43%

18Montana112.020%50%

19Ohio111.319%49%

20South Dakota108.714%48%

The analysis found there wasn’t a clear connection between how much a state spends on its roads and how smooth they are. Typically, the more miles of road a state has, the more they spend. There were some exceptions, MoneyGeek found: New York and Pennsylvania spent disproportionately more than states of similar size. Both are among the top 20 for roughest roads, so it appears there’s still more work to be done.

See MoneyGeek’s full analysis here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver […]
MCALLEN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 person saved after early Friday fire in Spearman

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Spearman Volunteer Fire Department released information regarding an early Friday fire where firefighters saved a person inside a home. According to a post made to the Spearman Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, officials were alerted to a fire around 2 a.m. Friday where they found that a person […]
SPEARMAN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in […]
BORGER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The wealthiest man in Texas, each state listed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forbes compiled a list of the wealthiest people in the U.S yearly and this list is the 41st edition that includes a Texan at the top. The list contains 400 billionaires with 50% of the list earning money from financial investments, manufacturing, technology, and or fashion and retail. Every billionaire’s net […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

San Benito man arrested after SpaceX reports guns, vehicle stolen, sheriff’s office says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at the SpaceX facilities in Boca Chica Beach, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a call Sept. 13 at the SpaceX facilities near Boca Chica Beach, where several vehicles had been burglarized. “The SpaceX […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy