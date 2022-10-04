ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kamala Harris' prejudice could dissuade people from seeking needed hurricane aid

By Christopher Tremoglie, Commentary Writer
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Chris
2d ago

These clowns have ruined America in 2 years and are in Every war on the planet . Open borders ?

Reply
12
Jody
1d ago

Why is this allowed? I don’t get it. It’s both illegal and immoral for our VP to support federal policy/spending based on race. Yet nothing happens and she just continues. Anyone else would loose their job or get charged with racism. Why is she allowed?

Reply
4
Arnold Edgerly
2d ago

it's time to drain the swamp and get TRUMP back

Reply
16
