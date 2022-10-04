ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Rams-49ers takeaways: Matthew Stafford, offensive line need to improve

By Gary Klein
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSWII_0iLVGuY900

The Rams were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 24-9 on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Here’s what we learned from the Rams’ loss.

Stafford struggles to avoid pick sixes

Just as he did against the 49ers' last season, Matthew Stafford had a pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

In 2021, safety Jimmie Ward returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown in San Francisco's 31-10 victory.

On Monday, safety Talanoa Hufanga intercepted a pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that sealed the victory for the 49ers.

The 49ers just missed capitalizing on several other interception opportunities.

Stafford has passed for four touchdowns, with a league-worst six interceptions.

Robinson has yet to click with Stafford

New receiver Allen Robinson was targeted six times but had only two catches for seven yards.

Robinson, a ninth-year pro, has only nine receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown this season.

That is far below expectations for a player who has had more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season three times.

Offensive line continues to fall apart

After Stafford was sacked seven times in a season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills , the line gave up only one sack in wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals .

But the 49ers sacked Stafford seven times, with end Nick Bosa and former Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam each recording two.

Rams center Coleman Shelton, who has started three games in place of injured Brian Allen, left after two series because of an ankle injury. Jeremiah Kolone stepped in, joining a line that already included back-ups Alaric Jackson and Bobby Evans at guard.

Rushing attack remains ineffective

Darrell Henderson rushed for 27 yards in eight carries, Cam Akers 13 yards in eight carries.

The Rams finished with 57 yards on the ground. They have rushed for 100 yards only once this season.

Malcolm Brown came into the game for a series near the goal line, but he did not carry the ball.

Shanahan has the right strategy

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan seems to know how to beat the Rams.

The 49ers were without injured All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. But with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo getting the ball out quick as usual against the Rams, he was not sacked.

Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Another game without a turnover

The Rams were able to defeat the Cardinals without intercepting a pass or recovering a fumble, but they could not repeat that feat against the 49ers.

The Rams deflected a few passes but did not come up with the ball.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown in 18 carries and did not fumble.

Sideline dust-up

Linebackers Justin Hollins and Takkarist McKinley had to be separated by teammates after scuffling on the sideline

Hollins said it was only a “heat of the moment, heat of the battle” exchange because of emotions that were “stirred up.”

Coach Sean McVay attributed the flare-up to emotions of competitive people.

“Things can run hot,” McVay said. “We’ve got to keep those at a minimum. Those things can occur, but it seemed like we got it cleaned up pretty quickly.”

Gay remains reliable

The Rams got inside the 20-yard line three times but could not score touchdowns. Matt Gay kicked field goals from 39, 29 and 26 yards.

Gay, a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, has made all seven of his field-goal attempts.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
The Game Haus

NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread

NFL Week 5 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 5 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 9-5-2, Season: 30-32-2 Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis Colts at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jimmie Ward
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

49ers Are Expected To Have 2 Big Returns This Week

The San Francisco 49ers are likely going to have two key players back practicing this week. Fresh off their win against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Jimmie Ward will practice on Wednesday. This is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jeff Wilson#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Atlanta Falcons
NESN

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends

Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
KTVU FOX 2

Protester tackled by LA Rams linebacker in Levi's Stadium

Two animal rights protesters ran onto the field during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took down one protester while a steward got the second. Credit: Direct Action Everywhere via Storyful.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'

SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win

Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NFL
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
439K+
Followers
71K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy