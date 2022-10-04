'Coal Miner's Daughter' Loretta Lynn dead at 90

Country music l egend Loretta Lynn has died. She was 90 years old.

Lynn died at home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee , according to a statement from her family.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” they wrote.

Lynn, who had 51 Top 10 hits over her 60-year career, was best known for songs such as “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Fist City,” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Among her many awards and accolades, she was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2003.

"She's an American original, and her timeless body of work has helped us celebrate what this country and its amazing people are all about," Former President George H.W. Bush said at the ceremony.



In her last post on Facebook , Lynn shared a biblical quote.

"Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God. John 3:20-21"



In one of her final posts on Instagram , she shared a photo with fellow country legend Dolly Parton.

"It’s been fun watching this throwback making the rounds right now. @dollyparton and I always have a great time together!"

Plans for a memorial are in the works, according to her family.