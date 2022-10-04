ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
WATERLOO, IA
Albia Newspapers

Judge: Davenport man who used a drill to kill his mother is insane

A Scott County judge ruled Thursday that a Davenport man accused of killing his mother with a power drill was not responsible for his actions. Dianne Rupp’s body was found Feb. 16, 2021, in a residence in the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport. Andrew Rupp, now...
DAVENPORT, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
kjan.com

(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified

Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

New trial date set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a 17-year-old accused of killing his parents at their home in Cedar Rapids will now stand trial this winter. It was set to start Oct. 18th, but now has been moved to December 20th. Attorneys for Ethan Orton filed a motion about two weeks ago requesting to delay the trial back in February.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Judge denies change of venue request for Palo man charged with murder

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied the motion of one of the two persons accused of killing a Palo woman back in July that his trial be moved to another location. Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley are both charged with killing Jodie Bevans. Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo.
PALO, IA
kwayradio.com

2nd Person Arrest for Fake Check Scheme

A second person has been arrested for trying to buy vehicles using fake or invalid checks, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 34 year old Jamarkes Ketton Sr was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first degree Theft and one count of second degree Theft and Forgery. Ketton used a check from a SoFi Money account on December 6th to buy a 2013 Buick Regal for nearly $11,000 from John Deery. That check was returned for insufficient funds. The vehicle was later located and returned to the dealership. Ketton also allegedly used fake checks from Varo Bank to buy a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for nearly $11,000 and a Chevrolet Malibu for $12,000 from Community Motors in January and February. In July he returned to Community Motors and bought a 2007 Honda Accord for nearly $9,500 using a check later found to be invalid from Sutton Bank. In September, 20 year old Devonta Johnson was arrested for a similar scheme purpetrated at John Deery.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City

(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Biggest homeless shelter in Waterloo to expand

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Mass shooting at Thailand childcare center is country's deadliest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police said a 34-year-old former policeman killed at least 37 people at a Thailand childcare center, in...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite

Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. An individual reported being bit by the dog on Wednesday at the corner of South Governor and East Burlington. The dog is described as medium sized, potentially a hunting breed. Animal services is looking for the owner to...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency crews respond to fatal Benton County Crash

Benton County — Iowa State Patrols (ISP) responded to a deadly car crash in Benton County Saturday evening. The crash took place at around 4 p.m. near the 61st Street Lane and 68th Avenue Drive intersection. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound when a 2013 Polaris Ranger - UTV attempted...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Crews respond to chase, crash in Independence

Independence — The Independence Police Department (PD) and Fire Department (FD) responded to a vehicle rollover at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue on Saturday. Crews arrived on scene to a smoking pick up truck. The vehicle lead Independence PD on a short chase before leaving the...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Woman identified in car crash near Walcott

UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
WALCOTT, IA
kiwaradio.com

Report: Twelve Iowans Dead From Domestic Violence So Far In 2022

Statewide, Iowa — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic...
IOWA STATE

