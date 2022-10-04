Read full article on original website
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
KCRG.com
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two men were sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after distributing large quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl. A wiretap investigation shows that in 2021 31-year-old Jerry Banghart and 27-year-old Thomas May were identified as tap callers to a heroin distributor in Cedar Rapids named Brian Dennis.
KCRG.com
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
cbs2iowa.com
DCI assists in Jackson County Homicide Investigation, Person of Interest identified
Bellevue — **Update: Christopher Prichard is in custody**. The DCI called to assist Jackson County with the Homicide Investigation Sunday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Iowa State Patrol. Bellevue Police Department. Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office. US Fish and Wildlife. Jackson County...
Albia Newspapers
Judge: Davenport man who used a drill to kill his mother is insane
A Scott County judge ruled Thursday that a Davenport man accused of killing his mother with a power drill was not responsible for his actions. Dianne Rupp’s body was found Feb. 16, 2021, in a residence in the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport. Andrew Rupp, now...
kjan.com
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
KCRG.com
New trial date set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a 17-year-old accused of killing his parents at their home in Cedar Rapids will now stand trial this winter. It was set to start Oct. 18th, but now has been moved to December 20th. Attorneys for Ethan Orton filed a motion about two weeks ago requesting to delay the trial back in February.
KCRG.com
Judge denies change of venue request for Palo man charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied the motion of one of the two persons accused of killing a Palo woman back in July that his trial be moved to another location. Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley are both charged with killing Jodie Bevans. Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo.
Waterloo Man Found Covered in Blood After Stabbing Mother in the Face
Like everywhere else in this country, there are some pretty wild crimes that happen from time to time, and headlines that definitely grab your attention. As of today, Tuesday, October 4, we've got another one to add to the list. According to KWWL, a Waterloo man is being charged with...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Attorney: August 30 police shooting was "pretty obvious call" for officers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — On Wednesday the Linn County Attorney's Office announced it would not pursue criminal charges against two officers who fatally shot a Cedar Rapids man in August. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says he reviewed police body camera footage, witness narratives, and...
kwayradio.com
2nd Person Arrest for Fake Check Scheme
A second person has been arrested for trying to buy vehicles using fake or invalid checks, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 34 year old Jamarkes Ketton Sr was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first degree Theft and one count of second degree Theft and Forgery. Ketton used a check from a SoFi Money account on December 6th to buy a 2013 Buick Regal for nearly $11,000 from John Deery. That check was returned for insufficient funds. The vehicle was later located and returned to the dealership. Ketton also allegedly used fake checks from Varo Bank to buy a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for nearly $11,000 and a Chevrolet Malibu for $12,000 from Community Motors in January and February. In July he returned to Community Motors and bought a 2007 Honda Accord for nearly $9,500 using a check later found to be invalid from Sutton Bank. In September, 20 year old Devonta Johnson was arrested for a similar scheme purpetrated at John Deery.
iheart.com
Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
KCRG.com
Biggest homeless shelter in Waterloo to expand
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite
Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. An individual reported being bit by the dog on Wednesday at the corner of South Governor and East Burlington. The dog is described as medium sized, potentially a hunting breed. Animal services is looking for the owner to...
cbs2iowa.com
Emergency crews respond to fatal Benton County Crash
Benton County — Iowa State Patrols (ISP) responded to a deadly car crash in Benton County Saturday evening. The crash took place at around 4 p.m. near the 61st Street Lane and 68th Avenue Drive intersection. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound when a 2013 Polaris Ranger - UTV attempted...
cbs2iowa.com
Crews respond to chase, crash in Independence
Independence — The Independence Police Department (PD) and Fire Department (FD) responded to a vehicle rollover at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue on Saturday. Crews arrived on scene to a smoking pick up truck. The vehicle lead Independence PD on a short chase before leaving the...
Woman identified in car crash near Walcott
UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
kiwaradio.com
Report: Twelve Iowans Dead From Domestic Violence So Far In 2022
Statewide, Iowa — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic...
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to death of unidentified person who fell from downtown structure
This is a developing story. Check back for details. Iowa City police responded to a call on Saturday night at E. Burlington Street and S. Linn Street in Iowa City regarding the death of an individual who fell off of a structure. The cause and manner of death have not...
