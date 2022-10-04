Metaverse Tech Startup Improbable to Raise $100M New Funding at $3.36B Valuation as it Sets Sights on Profitability

Read full article on original website
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
CoinDesk
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
The Mega Bull Market Secret: ADA Founder Charles Hoskinson Believes The US Financial Innovation Act Can Trigger A Massive Bull Market Run
According to Charles Hoskinson, the US Financial Innovation Act can trigger a massive bull market run. In a 90-minute-long interview with Cheeky Crypto, Hoskinson shared his views on possible factors that could end the current bear market phase of the crypto domain. Per Hoskinson, the Financial Innovation Act proposed by...
nftgators.com
Web3 Data Protocol Golden Raises $40M in a Round Led by A16z
Web3 data engine Golden Protocol has raised $40 million in a funding round led by a16z. The fundraising also attracted participation from OpenSea ventures and Protocol Labs alongside several angel investors. Ali Yahya, General Partner, A16z will join Golden’s board alongside current board member Marc Andreessen. Web3 data engine...
dailyhodl.com
Remittance Company and Additional Firm Request To Join Ripple and XRP Lawsuit With SEC
Two other companies are hoping to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. TapJets, which bills itself as the Uber of private jet chartering, and remittance company I-Remit hope to serve as an “amicus curiae” in the case in support of Ripple.
nftgators.com
Animoca Brands Strengthens CoinCheck Partnership In New Web3 Promo
Animoca Brands has strengthened its relationship with CoinCheck. The Hong Kong-based company has collaborated with the Japanese bitcoin wallet and exchange services provider in a new promo campaign for web3. Animoca will advance CoinCeck’s IP portfolio while CoinCheck will help onboard new users. Animoca Brands announced a new collaboration...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms
Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) is a Luxembourg-based operation that is investing in Cannabis companies around the world. While the Cannabis business has been around for good while, GCH is taking a different approach by issuing tokens to fund the investments in its portfolio firms and selling these digital securities to investors based anywhere the offering is compliant.
nftgators.com
M31 Capital Targets the Web3 Opportunity With $100M New Fund
M31 Capital has announced its Web3 Opportunity Fund. The company has already lined up leading investors for $50 million commitments. The crypto-centred venture capital firm will raise another $50 million to cap the fund at $100 million. M31 Capital is raising $100 million to invest in web3 projects. The crypto-focused...
CoinDesk
Restaurant Industry Veteran Ben Leventhal Raises $11M for Web3 Startup Blackbird
Blackbird, a new Web3 hospitality platform, has raised $11 million in a seed funding round that was co-led by Union Square Ventures, Shine Capital and Multicoin Capital, a company representative confirmed to CoinDesk in an email. The startup was founded by Ben Leventhal, who previously co-founded food publication Eater and...
coinfomania.com
Blockchain Gaming Startup Horizon Secures $40M in Series A Funding to Expand its Ecosystem
Toronto-based blockchain game developer Horizon has received $40 million in a series A funding round to promote its business offerings and accelerate the protocol’s adoption. The company did not disclose its current valuation, although it was valued at around $89.5 million last year. Horizon Plans to Expand its Workforce.
nftgators.com
Decentralised Music NFT Platform Stems Raises $4M Pre-seed Funding
Ideo CoLab Ventures led the funding round. Original artists of the music stems receive royalties from sales of remixed tracks that use their stems. The Stems platform will be launched on October 6. Decentralised music NFT platform, Stems, has raised $4 million in a pre-seed round led by investment firm,...
Y Combinator Companies To Launch On Wefunder: What This Means To Everyday Investors
Y Combinator announced more than 20 companies from its summer 2022 batch will be launching on Wefunder, a crowdfunding platform connecting startups with investors online. Wefunder is a platform whereby smaller, unaccredited investors are able to invest in startup companies and for as little as $100, investors can buy into any one of those from the summer batch.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Reborn Coffee targets US and international outlet growth following $7.2m IPO
Reborn closed a $7.2m IPO in August 2022 which it said would help expand its café network | Photo credit: Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is eyeing US and international outlet growth after closing a $7.2m IPO earlier this year. The California-based roaster and coffee chain reported second quarter revenues...
NEWSBTC
“We are committed to becoming a crypto bank for 7 billion people.” – Vladimir Kardapoltsev, CEO of PointPay
Digital banks are coming on the market – banks that allow you to open accounts, take out loans or send money in just a few minutes. But how does it work? We’ve interviewed the CEO of PointPay to figure out how your first crypto bank will try to challenge the traditional financial system.
nftgators.com
Thai Media Giant T&B Media Global Partners with Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum for $300M Hybrid Equity-NFT Round
The funds will go towards developing Translucia. The platform will serve as a launchpad for partners to build interconnected metaverses using blockchain infrastructure. Sygnum will provide T&B Media Global with digital asset services. Thai media giant T&B Global has partnered with Swiss crypto bank Sygnum to facilitate a $300M hybrid...
mmm-online.com
Valitor names Steven Lo as CEO, closes $28M Series B funding round
Valitor named Steven Lo as its CEO Wednesday morning while also announcing that the company raised $28 million through a Series B financing round. The biotech tapped Lo, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, to lead the company. He previously served as CEO of Zosano Pharma and worked at Puma Biotechnology, Corcept Therapeutics, Genentech and AstraZeneca.
fintechnexus.com
Argentine fintech infrastructure startup Geopagos to grow its business in Brazil
Banking as a service, a term hardly known years ago, is growing fast in Latin America, with many financial technology startups securing funding to build the necessary foundations for the next wave of digitization. Even in a context of falling valuations, B2B fintech companies that provide banking infrastructure continue to...
$3.6B SPAC Merger Falls Apart for Blockchain Payments Startup Roxe
The public debut for blockchain payments startup Roxe has been scrapped after its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Goldenstone Acquisition was mutually terminated. Since the move to end the agreement was equally decided by both parties, there are no termination fees, according to the most recent SEC filing....
crowdfundinsider.com
Decentralized Crypto Community, Hourglass, Partners with Retail Conglomerate
NEFT Brands, a global conglomerate that owns a portfolio of premium alcohol brands, TV productions, live entertainment promotions, celebrity podcasts, apps, and media companies will partner with the decentralized community of Hourglass “to facilitate growth and offer in-house resources.”. NEFT Brands and its subsidiary NEFT Entertainment have also “purchased...
