ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Metaverse Tech Startup Improbable to Raise $100M New Funding at $3.36B Valuation as it Sets Sights on Profitability

By Cindy Tan
nftgators.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative

Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Softbank#Canada#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Financial Times#Softbank Vision Fund 2
nftgators.com

Web3 Data Protocol Golden Raises $40M in a Round Led by A16z

Web3 data engine Golden Protocol has raised $40 million in a funding round led by a16z. The fundraising also attracted participation from OpenSea ventures and Protocol Labs alongside several angel investors. Ali Yahya, General Partner, A16z will join Golden’s board alongside current board member Marc Andreessen. Web3 data engine...
ECONOMY
nftgators.com

Animoca Brands Strengthens CoinCheck Partnership In New Web3 Promo

Animoca Brands has strengthened its relationship with CoinCheck. The Hong Kong-based company has collaborated with the Japanese bitcoin wallet and exchange services provider in a new promo campaign for web3. Animoca will advance CoinCeck’s IP portfolio while CoinCheck will help onboard new users. Animoca Brands announced a new collaboration...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms

Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) is a Luxembourg-based operation that is investing in Cannabis companies around the world. While the Cannabis business has been around for good while, GCH is taking a different approach by issuing tokens to fund the investments in its portfolio firms and selling these digital securities to investors based anywhere the offering is compliant.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
nftgators.com

M31 Capital Targets the Web3 Opportunity With $100M New Fund

M31 Capital has announced its Web3 Opportunity Fund. The company has already lined up leading investors for $50 million commitments. The crypto-centred venture capital firm will raise another $50 million to cap the fund at $100 million. M31 Capital is raising $100 million to invest in web3 projects. The crypto-focused...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Restaurant Industry Veteran Ben Leventhal Raises $11M for Web3 Startup Blackbird

Blackbird, a new Web3 hospitality platform, has raised $11 million in a seed funding round that was co-led by Union Square Ventures, Shine Capital and Multicoin Capital, a company representative confirmed to CoinDesk in an email. The startup was founded by Ben Leventhal, who previously co-founded food publication Eater and...
ECONOMY
nftgators.com

Decentralised Music NFT Platform Stems Raises $4M Pre-seed Funding

Ideo CoLab Ventures led the funding round. Original artists of the music stems receive royalties from sales of remixed tracks that use their stems. The Stems platform will be launched on October 6. Decentralised music NFT platform, Stems, has raised $4 million in a pre-seed round led by investment firm,...
MUSIC
mmm-online.com

Valitor names Steven Lo as CEO, closes $28M Series B funding round

Valitor named Steven Lo as its CEO Wednesday morning while also announcing that the company raised $28 million through a Series B financing round. The biotech tapped Lo, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, to lead the company. He previously served as CEO of Zosano Pharma and worked at Puma Biotechnology, Corcept Therapeutics, Genentech and AstraZeneca.
BUSINESS
fintechnexus.com

Argentine fintech infrastructure startup Geopagos to grow its business in Brazil

Banking as a service, a term hardly known years ago, is growing fast in Latin America, with many financial technology startups securing funding to build the necessary foundations for the next wave of digitization. Even in a context of falling valuations, B2B fintech companies that provide banking infrastructure continue to...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

$3.6B SPAC Merger Falls Apart for Blockchain Payments Startup Roxe

The public debut for blockchain payments startup Roxe has been scrapped after its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Goldenstone Acquisition was mutually terminated. Since the move to end the agreement was equally decided by both parties, there are no termination fees, according to the most recent SEC filing....
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Decentralized Crypto Community, Hourglass, Partners with Retail Conglomerate

NEFT Brands, a global conglomerate that owns a portfolio of premium alcohol brands, TV productions, live entertainment promotions, celebrity podcasts, apps, and media companies will partner with the decentralized community of Hourglass “to facilitate growth and offer in-house resources.”. NEFT Brands and its subsidiary NEFT Entertainment have also “purchased...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy