MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch 49ers mascot step to Nate Diaz, get floored with a single punch
Pour one out for Sourdough Sam. The San Francisco 49ers mascot was laid out by former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who clobbered Clementine’s successor with a single blow. Diaz also walked away with Sam’s championship title, which is far more glamorous than Jorge Masvidal’s “BMF” belt.
Joe Rogan discusses what “changed everything” for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a “ferocious assassin”
Joe Rogan is discussing what ‘changed everything’ for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a ‘ferocious assassin’. It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) battling it out at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight throne. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Bellator’s Scott Coker provides update on Fedor Emelianenko retirement fight, reveals hope for Ryan Bader rematch: “He wants a revenge fight”
Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed who Fedor Emelianenko could fight next. ‘The Last Emperor’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tim Johnson in October 2021. The bout moved Emelianenko to a two-fight winning streak, as he had previously finished Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in Japan in December 2019.
Michael Chandler Breaks Down How Dana White Made UFC ‘Bulletproof’: ‘There’s No Politics’
Michael Chandler credited Dana White for keeping the UFC ‘bulletproof’ from politics. The top-ranked lightweight contender is scheduled to settle his differences with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in the promotion’s grand return to Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC will make its way back to the city after three years of absence due to restrictions from the pandemic.
Michael Chandler: It's crazy that Charles Oliveira is an underdog against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Michael Chandler doesn’t agree with the betting odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. According to Tipico, ex-champ Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) is a +135 underdog heading into his vacant lightweight title fight against Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), which headlines UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi.
Khamzat Chimaev’s Manager Debunks Reports Of UFC Star Being Stuck In Russia
Contrary to reports, Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t have any travel restrictions, says his manager Majdi Shammas. On Tuesday, Combate would report that the UFC Welterweight star was unable to leave Russia after having his passport seized by authorities. According to the outlet, Chimaev was supposed to fly to Brazil to catch a film premiere on BJJ legend Fernando Terere. However, those plans went south when Russia came recruiting soldiers for the ongoing war against Ukraine.
Video: Can Mackenzie Dern still meet early expectations to become a UFC champion?
Mackenzie Dern entered the UFC as a highly-touted prospect due to her elite BJJ skills, and along with her arrival in 2018 came a lofty projection. Dern’s fifth professional MMA fight was her UFC debut. That alone speaks to the expectations of her career trajectory. She received early comparisons to UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey largely due to their grappling backgrounds, but being mentioned along with the former bantamweight champion suggests that a UFC title would also be in Dern’s near future.
Conor McGregor Picks Charles Oliveira To ‘Easily’ Beat Islam Makhachev At UFC 280; Reveals Toughest Opponent He’s Ever Faced
Conor McGregor picked Charles Oliveira to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. The Irish MMA superstar revealed who’s the toughest fighter he has ever fought. Conor McGregor has been busy filming his big-screen movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.” However, “The Notorious” still found time to pause a bit and take his pick between UFC 280 headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.
Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Mamed Khalidov To Headline KSW 77 On Dec. 17
The Lead-Up Pudzianowsk is a former title holder of the ‘World’s Strongest Man’. At 45 years old, the strongman champion is still going strong in his MMA career, having won his last 5 fights by knockout. He last put on a monstrous KO highlight against Michal Materla at KSW 70 back in May.
Aspen Ladd Signs With The PFL, One Week After UFC Release
Aspen Ladd is entering a new chapter in her MMA career. Not long after being released by the UFC, Ladd has already found a new banner to fight under. On Tuesday, the PFL announced they had picked up the former UFC contender for their 2023 season. Ladd will compete in...
MMAmania.com
Beneil Dariush shuts down Michael Chandler ‘clown show’ — ‘It would be a joke if he gets a title shot’
Charles Oliveira will attempt to recapture the title he lost on the scale when he collides with lightweight contender Islam Makhachev atop the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) later this month in Abu Dhabi. Not long after that, Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier will hook ‘em up at UFC 281 in New York to see which 155-pound bruiser stays alive in the division title chase.
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
MMAmania.com
Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’
Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
Conor McGregor says his broken leg is now a 'lethal weapon' during Twitter Q&A as he confirms his move up to the UFC's welterweight division and labels Nate Diaz his toughest opponent
Conor McGregor took to Twitter to host a Q&A on Tuesday night and the Irishman gave answers to some of his fans' most pressing questions. McGregor has been out of action since suffering a horrific leg break in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in the summer of 2021. Asked...
Tito Ortiz: Jake Paul 'in for a rude awakening' against Anderson Silva
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz thinks Anderson Silva will be too much for Jake Paul. Paul meets Silva in the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view event Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Silva, a former UFC middleweight champion, is 47, but the elite striker is expected to be Paul’s toughest test to date.
Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Wants Trilogy Fight With “Street Fighter” AJ McKee
Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire is calling for a trilogy fight with AJ McKee. As far as the Bellator featherweight division goes, there are two names at the top, champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and former champion AJ McKee. It was been the two of these men fighting back and forth for the past year and now that they each have a win over other opponents, they are looking for each other again.
Chael Sonnen takes issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent “life’s a beach” post: “That’s a bit feminine in all fairness”
Chael Sonnen is taking issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent ‘life’s a beach’ post. Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has not entered the Octagon for over six months. ‘Gamebred’ last fought and was defeated by Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272 in March of this year.
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley shares list of all-time greats, excludes Khabib from making the Top 10 cut
Tyron Woodley can’t put “The Eagle” on his list of mixed martial arts (MMA) greats. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in Oct. 2020 and found his way into the Hall of Fame of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) earlier this year (June 2022). Successfully defending his Lightweight crown three times with three submission victories, Nurmagomedov hung up the gloves with a flawless record after a 29-fight run.
Shogun Rua booked to fight in Brazil at UFC 283 against Ihor Potieria
Shogun Rua will fight in Brazil this January. According to MMA reporter Alex Behunin, Rua is set to face Ihor Potieria at UFC 283 in Brazil. The event will take place on January 23, 2023, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main event of the fight has not been announced.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reliving chaotic Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor fight four years later
Four years ago today, Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor to retain the UFC lightweight title in the highly anticipated main event of UFC 229, and then all hell broke loose. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener questions about the Nurmagomedov vs....
MiddleEasy
