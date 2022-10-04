ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Bellator’s Scott Coker provides update on Fedor Emelianenko retirement fight, reveals hope for Ryan Bader rematch: “He wants a revenge fight”

Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed who Fedor Emelianenko could fight next. ‘The Last Emperor’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tim Johnson in October 2021. The bout moved Emelianenko to a two-fight winning streak, as he had previously finished Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in Japan in December 2019.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Michael Chandler Breaks Down How Dana White Made UFC ‘Bulletproof’: ‘There’s No Politics’

Michael Chandler credited Dana White for keeping the UFC ‘bulletproof’ from politics. The top-ranked lightweight contender is scheduled to settle his differences with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in the promotion’s grand return to Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC will make its way back to the city after three years of absence due to restrictions from the pandemic.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Beneil Dariush
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Rafael Dos Anjos
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Islam Makhachev
MiddleEasy

Khamzat Chimaev’s Manager Debunks Reports Of UFC Star Being Stuck In Russia

Contrary to reports, Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t have any travel restrictions, says his manager Majdi Shammas. On Tuesday, Combate would report that the UFC Welterweight star was unable to leave Russia after having his passport seized by authorities. According to the outlet, Chimaev was supposed to fly to Brazil to catch a film premiere on BJJ legend Fernando Terere. However, those plans went south when Russia came recruiting soldiers for the ongoing war against Ukraine.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Can Mackenzie Dern still meet early expectations to become a UFC champion?

Mackenzie Dern entered the UFC as a highly-touted prospect due to her elite BJJ skills, and along with her arrival in 2018 came a lofty projection. Dern’s fifth professional MMA fight was her UFC debut. That alone speaks to the expectations of her career trajectory. She received early comparisons to UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey largely due to their grappling backgrounds, but being mentioned along with the former bantamweight champion suggests that a UFC title would also be in Dern’s near future.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Picks Charles Oliveira To ‘Easily’ Beat Islam Makhachev At UFC 280; Reveals Toughest Opponent He’s Ever Faced

Conor McGregor picked Charles Oliveira to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. The Irish MMA superstar revealed who’s the toughest fighter he has ever fought. Conor McGregor has been busy filming his big-screen movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.” However, “The Notorious” still found time to pause a bit and take his pick between UFC 280 headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goat#Combat#Islam
MiddleEasy

Aspen Ladd Signs With The PFL, One Week After UFC Release

Aspen Ladd is entering a new chapter in her MMA career. Not long after being released by the UFC, Ladd has already found a new banner to fight under. On Tuesday, the PFL announced they had picked up the former UFC contender for their 2023 season. Ladd will compete in...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Beneil Dariush shuts down Michael Chandler ‘clown show’ — ‘It would be a joke if he gets a title shot’

Charles Oliveira will attempt to recapture the title he lost on the scale when he collides with lightweight contender Islam Makhachev atop the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) later this month in Abu Dhabi. Not long after that, Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier will hook ‘em up at UFC 281 in New York to see which 155-pound bruiser stays alive in the division title chase.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’

Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’

Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Wants Trilogy Fight With “Street Fighter” AJ McKee

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire is calling for a trilogy fight with AJ McKee. As far as the Bellator featherweight division goes, there are two names at the top, champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and former champion AJ McKee. It was been the two of these men fighting back and forth for the past year and now that they each have a win over other opponents, they are looking for each other again.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley shares list of all-time greats, excludes Khabib from making the Top 10 cut

Tyron Woodley can’t put “The Eagle” on his list of mixed martial arts (MMA) greats. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in Oct. 2020 and found his way into the Hall of Fame of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) earlier this year (June 2022). Successfully defending his Lightweight crown three times with three submission victories, Nurmagomedov hung up the gloves with a flawless record after a 29-fight run.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy