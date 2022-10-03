Read full article on original website
Educators continue to push for pay increases
ARKANSAS, USA — Though the issue of teacher pay came up during the special session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like the ones in Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay. Gwen Ford Faulkenberry,...
Oklahoma governor signs bill preventing federal funds for trans youth medical treatment
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to impose a statewide ban when it returns in February. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for reelection next month, authorizes more...
Arkansas farmers celebrate 100 years of farming
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some people have activities that they've been doing for a while— a week, a month, a year, or any length of time in between. Though most people can't say that they've done something for 100 years, a group of Arkansan farmers were recently honored for doing just that.
A big announcement about a new drug to treat Azheimer's.
The announcement made in September could be a major step toward a cure. Daren visits with the Executive Director of the Arkansas Alzheimer's Chapter to learn more.
Arkansas deer & bears equipped with tracking collars as part of study
ARKANSAS, USA — As the fall season begins so does the hunting season in the Natural State. Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears wearing new tracking collars, but Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) says that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking the animal.
Dry conditions increase the number of burn bans across Arkansas & Oklahoma
Lack of rain and ongoing dry conditions have brought on burn bans across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Officials are asking people not to burn anything outside.
North Little Rock apartment fire leaves multiple dead, authorities say
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police and fire officials have confirmed that multiple people are dead following an overnight fire at Shorter Garden Apartments. According to reports, the incident happened around 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, with authorities responding to a call of a structure fire. Fire...
