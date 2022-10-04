Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk987.com
Former Jacksboro Police Chief Reveals Reason for Abrupt Departure of Almost the Entire Force
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, said he and two others on the force resigned because Mayor Shayne Green interfered and overstepped in the police department, according to a report by The Volunteer Times. In the past week, Goins and two other officers quit, leaving one officer in the department....
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
wymt.com
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
WATE
Law enforcement agencies working to help Jacksboro Police after officers leave
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jacksboro Police Department lost its chief and other officers Monday. The newly appointed chief, Daniel Smith, told WATE that the only officer who didn’t leave was Franklin Ayers. Ayers is now the assistant chief, leaving the department with only two full-time staff. Now,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1450wlaf.com
Deputies, dispatchers diffuse two tense situations
NEWCOMB, TN – STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Two tense situations on opposite ends of Campbell County occurred simultaneously late Wednesday morning. The first call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:51am on Highway 297 at Newcomb. The other was at 11:56am on Stony Fork Road near the New River Road turnoff.
wvlt.tv
Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area. These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel
Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
Teen charged in fatal Knoxville apartment shooting
The Knoxville Police Department on Thursday announced new charges brought against teen detained at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old victim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
wvlt.tv
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1450wlaf.com
JPD force resigns
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF)- WLAF has confirmed the Town of Jacksboro has lost nearly all of its police force. While the JPD consists of only four officers, three, including Chief Jeremy Goins have resigned, according to sources. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to assist with covering calls, Sheriff...
1450wlaf.com
It’s not the same Jacksboro we know today
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, here’s a look down Main Street, Jacksboro, Tennessee from back in the 1950s; looking south near the corner of Main and Liberty Street. If you look really closely, you can see a second red light down near the courthouse at...
'Everything's under control' | Jacksboro acting police chief says the town is covered after most of the force resigned
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Campbell County officials said Jacksboro's police chief and several city officers suddenly walked off the job on Monday, leaving the city with just one officer. "I do not. I really do not know [what happened]," acting chief Daniel Smith said. "I was asked to fill the...
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
10Investigates: Records show Cerebral Palsy Center home residents lived in 'dangerous' conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Records show all six people who lived in the Cerebral Palsy home in North Knoxville were "depressed and [had] anxiety caused by the current state of the home." In July, state investigators with Adult Protective Services (APS) and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD)...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
1450wlaf.com
Aleene Elizabeth Creech, age 81
Aleene Elizabeth Creech, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday October 6, 2022. She attended Mount Paran Baptist Church. Aleene was a loving wife of 62 years, mother, grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Parker. Aleene is preceded in death by...
1450wlaf.com
TRUCK FOUND! Truck stolen from county’s highway department garage
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Around 11:45pm Tuesday, a truck was stolen from the county garage. “If you see this truck or know of its whereabouts, please call the sheriff at 423.562.3404,” said Campbell County Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck. The truck is a 2011 hunter green Ford F-250...
Comments / 0