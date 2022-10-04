ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
BELL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Jacksboro, TN
Campbell County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, TN
Jacksboro, TN
Crime & Safety
1450wlaf.com

Deputies, dispatchers diffuse two tense situations

NEWCOMB, TN – STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Two tense situations on opposite ends of Campbell County occurred simultaneously late Wednesday morning. The first call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:51am on Highway 297 at Newcomb. The other was at 11:56am on Stony Fork Road near the New River Road turnoff.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area. These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel

Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccso#Sheriff S Office
WBIR

Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
1450wlaf.com

JPD force resigns

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF)- WLAF has confirmed the Town of Jacksboro has lost nearly all of its police force. While the JPD consists of only four officers, three, including Chief Jeremy Goins have resigned, according to sources. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to assist with covering calls, Sheriff...
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

It’s not the same Jacksboro we know today

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, here’s a look down Main Street, Jacksboro, Tennessee from back in the 1950s; looking south near the corner of Main and Liberty Street. If you look really closely, you can see a second red light down near the courthouse at...
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Aleene Elizabeth Creech, age 81

Aleene Elizabeth Creech, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday October 6, 2022. She attended Mount Paran Baptist Church. Aleene was a loving wife of 62 years, mother, grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Parker. Aleene is preceded in death by...
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

TRUCK FOUND! Truck stolen from county’s highway department garage

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Around 11:45pm Tuesday, a truck was stolen from the county garage. “If you see this truck or know of its whereabouts, please call the sheriff at 423.562.3404,” said Campbell County Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck. The truck is a 2011 hunter green Ford F-250...
JACKSBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy