Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Two suspects arrested in connection to Bradford County bank robbery
ATHENS TWP, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — Athens Township Police arrested two suspects they believe were involved in a bank robbery at the Visions Federal Credit Union late last month. According to police, one suspect entered the bank at approximately 10:45 AM on September 24th and handed the teller a...
WOLF
Eleven people charged for animal abuse at PA turkey farms
PA (WOLF) — Eleven people are facing animal cruelty charges for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to State Police, the defendants kicked, stomped on, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The...
WOLF
PSP search for missing 15-year-old girl
LEHIGH TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Honesdale are searching for a teenage girl they say has been missing since Saturday, October 1st. Jillian Dunaway, 15, ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland around 11 PM on Saturday, according to troopers.
WOLF
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Police seek to identify suspect in Pocono Twp. car theft
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say stole a vehicle from a body shop in Monroe County on Monday. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to "Advanced Collision" in Pocono Township for a report of vehicle theft. An initial...
WOLF
Police asks for public's help in finding missing Scranton woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman they say has been missing for 9 days. Officials say 42-year-old Theresa Bautista hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday, September 27th. Bautista is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220...
WOLF
Healthcare worker accused of assaulting patient at healthcare center
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating the reported assault of a patient at a Monroe County healthcare center. According to State Police, around 1 PM on September 28th, troopers were called to the Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chestnuthill Township for a reported assault. Officials...
WOLF
Three family members arrested for assaulting each other
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Three people from Frackville are facing assault charges after a reported domestic disturbance on Monday afternoon. According to Skook News, Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson says officers were dispatched to a home on Railroad Avenue around 1:15 PM and made contact with 21-year-old Darren Kroh, 30-year-old Brittany Marks, and 49-year-old Paul Townsend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Luzerne Co. man sentenced to 5 years in jail for meth trafficking
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Swoyersville man was sentenced Monday for conspiring with others to distribute meth throughout Luzerne County in 2020. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 30-year-old Michael Marchese was sentenced to 5 years in prison on the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
WOLF
Harveys Lake contractor charged with two counts felony theft
HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — 62-year-old contractor Jerry Brown of Harveys Lake has been charged with two counts of felony theft for allegedly taking materials from former client, Manny Santayana’s property. Santayana came forward in June with allegations of preferential treatment against the Harveys Lake zoning officer,...
WOLF
Monroe County DA's office announced new program to review fatal overdoses
MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is implementing a new program to review fatal overdoses. The Overdose Fatality Review Program (OFR) will begin meeting in November with the goal of identifying system gaps within the community and preventing future fatal overdoses. The District...
WOLF
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement
CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Water boil advisory for Freeland area
FREELAND, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Freeland Municipal Authority issued a water boil advisory for the community due to a water main break. Until further notice, residents are warned not to drink water from the tap until it has been boiled for at least a minute. The Freeland Municipal...
WOLF
Dr. Mehmet Oz discusses safer streets with Scranton Fraternal Order of Police
JERMYN, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — A little over a month away from the midterm elections, GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a stop in Jermy, Lackawanna County with the Scranton Fraternal Order of Police to discuss his objective of reducing crime in Pennsylvania. “I know that trauma that...
WOLF
Demolition to begin on former Country Cupboard Restaurant
LEWISBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced that beginning on October 11th, equipment will be in place to begin the demolition of the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg. Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital:. We...
WOLF
Shortage of 911 operators
MONROE CO, (WOLF) — When you call 911 you expect there to be a dispatcher on the phone within seconds - while that may be the case - there's a struggle right now to fill those positions in our area. Gary Hoffman, Director of communications, has worked as a...
WOLF
Companies experiencing a shortage of truck drivers
PITTSTON,LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Without the help of truck drivers, many supplies would become depleted, making them an important factor for the U.S economy. Prime, an over the road trucking company in Pittston , is one of the largest refrigerated, flatbed, and tanker carriers in North America. The Operations...
WOLF
Abandoned Mine Land Revitalization
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says there are more than 5,000 abandoned underground mines across the state. The department says the abandoned mines harm the health of people, wildlife, and the economy. Highly acidic water containing heavy metals, known as acid mine drainage,...
Comments / 0