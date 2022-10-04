Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Police respond to motorcycle crash near Illinois, Getz roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Illinois and Getz roads Thursday evening. Police say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Illinois Road when a pickup truck traveling westbound attempted to turn left onto Getz Road. The motorcycle had...
Inside Indiana Business
Dekalb County drive-in owners hope to replace storm-damaged screen
The owners of a 70-year-old drive-in theater in northeast Indiana are looking for helping to restore the massive screen that was hit by a powerful storm in August. Our partners at WPTA-TV report the Auburn-Garrett Drive-in’s Facebook page says it will cost at least $300,000 to replace the screen and the support structure.
wfft.com
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner IDs woman in Wednesday fatal crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 27-year-old Monroeville woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim in the fatal crash on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the 10000 block of Minnich Road just after 9 a.m. where they found the...
WOWO News
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
wtvbam.com
Female pedestrian critically injured when struck by vehicle on SR 120 near Fremont, Indiana
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – An Angola woman was critically injured Thursday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on State Road 120 west of Fremont. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded just before 6:50 a.m. and found a vehicle parked on the side of the road which was driven by 27-year-old Kaylee Phibbs of Bronson.
WANE-TV
Old Dairy Queen on Parnell torn down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The once-popular neighborhood Dairy Queen along Parnell Avenue near Northside Park was brought down Wednesday morning. An excavator leveled the structure at 2902 Parnell Ave. It had stood since 1950, WANE 15 learned. The Dairy Queen closed after the 2018 season. So what’s the...
wfft.com
Wet paint advisory for LaGrange roads
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff's Office wants to let people know that there will be wet paint on two stretches of road. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., there will be wet paint on 050 East from Nursery Street to 150 North. From 9 a.m. to 2:30...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.
whatzup.com
Things are coming Full Circle at Acme
A little TLC, a freshening up, and a lot of energy and enthusiasm have the Acme Bar and Grill on East State back on its feet, with a goal of opening this month. In 2021, the legendary north-side eatery was closed. Now, after months of 12-hour days, the ol’ girl is ready to dance and looks to steal the show.
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
WOWO News
One dead after crash in southeast Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday. Officers responded to Minnich Road and Hoffman Road shortly after 9 a.m. On arrival, they found a female pinned under a Chrysler 300, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial reports show...
WANE-TV
SUV hits woman standing in Steuben roadway
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV as she was standing in a Steuben County roadway before dawn Thursday. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of...
WANE-TV
‘It was dark and I did not see them’: Suspect in hit-and-run tried to wipe blood from her vehicle
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman charged in the killing of a 13-year-old who died in a hit-and-run crash in Steuben County this past weekend tried to clean up blood and knock out dents left on her Jeep Liberty in order to conceal her involvement, according to newly released court documents.
wbiw.com
Two new troopers at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post receive patrol cars
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars yesterday, October 4, 2022. This milestone comes after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program. The probationary troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in June 2022. The entire class was issued their Dodge Charger state police cars at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for 82-year-old woman in Allen County
YODER, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for an 82-year-old woman missing from a small community south of Fort Wayne. Patsy Dafforn was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, says the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Dafforn was last...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police looking for shooting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit is looking for help identifying a shooting suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the FWPD Detective Bureua at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers, or submit a tip on the anonymous P3 app.
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
wfft.com
Semi crash on southbound I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - INDOT is advising people of traffic delays on I-69 due to a semi tractor-trailer crash. Indiana State Police are investigating the crash and want people to know that traffic is restricted to one lane heading south with a lengthy backup. The crash happened at mile-marker...
