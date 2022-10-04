ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NJ.com

Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency

Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
theScore

Yankees leave Chapman off ALDS roster, fine him for missing workout

Things are not going well for Aroldis Chapman. The New York Yankees will leave the former closer off the roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, manager Aaron Boone said, according to The Athletic's Lindsey Adler. General manager Brian Cashman revealed Chapman was also fined after...
BRONX, NY
theScore

Guardians advance to ALDS on Gonzalez's walk-off HR in 15th

The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 to advance to the American League Division Series thanks to a walk-off home run from Oscar Gonzalez in the 15th inning on Saturday. The 24-year-old rookie was one of 17 players to debut for baseball's youngest team this season. It was...
CLEVELAND, OH
brewcrewball.com

After missing out on a bite of the apple in 2022, Brewers management must reflect and adapt

The 2022 season was a failure at the big-league level for the Milwaukee Brewers. For the first time since 2017, the Brewers will not play postseason baseball. After winning 95 regular-season games last year, they finished 86-76, lost the division to the Cardinals by seven games, and fell one game short of the Phillies for the newly-instituted third Wild Card.
MILWAUKEE, WI

