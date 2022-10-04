Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency
Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Dodgers Overrated? One MLB 'Expert' Thinks So
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds said some things about the Dodgers that fit his historical analytical standard pretty well, which is not a compliment.
theScore
Yankees leave Chapman off ALDS roster, fine him for missing workout
Things are not going well for Aroldis Chapman. The New York Yankees will leave the former closer off the roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, manager Aaron Boone said, according to The Athletic's Lindsey Adler. General manager Brian Cashman revealed Chapman was also fined after...
Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols show leadership in motion after Cardinals home run (Photo)
Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were the first ones there to cheer on Juan Yepez after his go-ahead pinch-hit home run in his first playoff appearance. The MLB playoffs are home to magical moments and it didn’t take long for this year’s postseason to deliver something special. On...
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
Milwaukee Brewers announce season award winners
The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their 2022 award winners. The winners have been selected by a panel from the Milwaukee Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
theScore
Guardians advance to ALDS on Gonzalez's walk-off HR in 15th
The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 to advance to the American League Division Series thanks to a walk-off home run from Oscar Gonzalez in the 15th inning on Saturday. The 24-year-old rookie was one of 17 players to debut for baseball's youngest team this season. It was...
brewcrewball.com
After missing out on a bite of the apple in 2022, Brewers management must reflect and adapt
The 2022 season was a failure at the big-league level for the Milwaukee Brewers. For the first time since 2017, the Brewers will not play postseason baseball. After winning 95 regular-season games last year, they finished 86-76, lost the division to the Cardinals by seven games, and fell one game short of the Phillies for the newly-instituted third Wild Card.
