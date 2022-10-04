The 2022 season was a failure at the big-league level for the Milwaukee Brewers. For the first time since 2017, the Brewers will not play postseason baseball. After winning 95 regular-season games last year, they finished 86-76, lost the division to the Cardinals by seven games, and fell one game short of the Phillies for the newly-instituted third Wild Card.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO