Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Thursday Thoughts: The Andy Reid-era Chiefs own the Raiders
As a Chiefs fan born in 1996, my perspective of the Kansas City Chiefs’ and Las Vegas Raiders’ storied rivalry is unique. My first ever Arrowhead experience was Raiders week in November of 2006. Larry Johnson had a huge game, and Trent Green led the offense on a 50-yard touchdown drive with under five minutes to play. Eddie Kennison and Samie Parker hauled in receptions for big chunks on the go-ahead scoring drive, but it was safety Jarrad Page who stole the spotlight. He slipped under a Randy Moss curl route at the goal line, reeled in an interception with 30 seconds left on the clock, and sealed up a victory for the Chiefs.
Robert Kraft didn’t want quarterback to start for the Patriots?
There was a lot of debate about what the Patriots should do after learning that starting quarterback, Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the game against the Ravens and who should start in his absence. Although the ultimate decision was made by Bill Belichick, who chose Brian Hoyer to fill in, members of the media and fanbase still felt the better decision was to go with rookie Bailey Zappe.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
Matt Ammendola somehow finds new place to land after Chiefs release
Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola is reportedly going to be Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola. Somehow. Matt Ammendola didn’t just get a new opportunity to try out for an NFL. He also landed the job with the Arizona Cardinals. To be clear, we’re happy for him and...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 5 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
Yardbarker
Should Raiders Move on from Derek Carr?
Love him or hate him, statistically, Carr has has been the best quarterback the Raiders have had in history. Of course, the game has evolved since the days of Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, but the fact remains. Since 2015, no quarterback has had more game winning drives (29) and fourth quarter comebacks (23) than Carr…
Buccaneers should be excited about comment from Hall of Famer
The Buccaneers have an opening at wide receiver after the retirement of Cole Beasley. This could turn their attention in another direction. The start to this season has been a lot of highs and lows for the Buccaneers. Two and two through four games is far from bad, but there is still plenty for the team to improve if it wants to make a Super Bowl run in a few months.
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Las Vegas Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs are sitting alone atop the AFC West at 3-1, following their victory in Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders got off the schneid getting their first win of the season last week. A division victory over the Denver Broncos should give them a bit of a boost, coming off of three straight one-score losses to open the year. This week, the Chiefs and the Raiders will add another mark into their storied rivalry.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 5 game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 5 game, the first game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Las Vegas Raiders Divine Deablo On Fire for Silver and Black
The Las Vegas Raiders LB Divine Deablo is on fire for the 1-3 Silver and Black defense.
Las Vegas Raiders Get Big Offensive Boost At Practice This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders had a key offensive player return to practice this Thursday. That player is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Hunter Renfrow, the Clemson product, has missed two games while being in concussion protocol. He's since passed all the required tests. Renfrow was a full ...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Vs Raiders: Key Matchups
For the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the division rival Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, recent AFC West games have been dominated by Kansas City under head coach Andy Reid. In games where Patrick Mahomes has been the quarterback, the Chiefs are 7-1 when facing the Raiders. To boot, Mahomes and the Kansas City offense have averaged 37.3 points per game in those contests.
Mike McDaniel and Saleh could reignite Dolphins and Jets rivalry
There is an entire generation of Miami Dolphins fans and New York Jets fans that have no clue what it used to be like between the two teams. That could change soon as the rivalry is on the cusp of being reborn. If you are in that generation, you probably...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Raiders-Chiefs, pick
One of the most bitter AFC rivalries resumes when the Las Vegas Raiders play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs lead the all-time NFL series 70-54-2, winning the previous three games, eight of the past nine (since 2017) and 13 of the past 15 (since 2014).
Cardinals Wild Card series starters raise serious questions
As capable as the St. Louis Cardinals are, do they have the pitching necessary to make a deep playoff run?. The Cards announced their first two starters of the postseason for their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Philly, a power-heavy lineup, could make any opposing pitcher’s life a living hell come playoff time.
Miami Heat: Why this is the prime of Jimmy Butler’s career
As the Miami Heat get set to take on the Brooklyn Nets in their second preseason game of the year, after dropping their first one to the Minnesota Timberwolves, they’ll continue to look to ramp up and fine-tune things as they head into what is, hopefully, another successful campaign.
