Chillicothe, OH

ocj.com

Mobile meat slaughter in Ohio

From small-scale start-ups to large operations, there is not a shortage of people in Ohio interested in producing more livestock. There is, however, a well-documented shortage of meat processing capacity in Ohio. A possible solution to this perpetual meat production bottleneck is mobile meat slaughter, which can offer a number...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer.  The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
labelandnarrowweb.com

Pixelle details new endeavor, ePac makes big purchase and more

Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty papers in North America, has announced plans to restart a paper machine in the Chillicothe, OH, USA, facility. The company is investing $21 million to upgrade and restart the #24 paper machine (PM24) and plans to hire 52 full-time employees to operate and maintain it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Homegrown Energy, Pickaway County Officials Tour Local Oil Rig, Learn About Domestic Energy Produced In Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, OH- This week community leaders from Pickaway County were invited by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) to tour an oil rig, giving them a chance to learn about the booming energy industry in Ohio. Those on the tour were able to see firsthand everything that goes into producing homegrown Ohio energy, this includes the exploration process and the vast safety procedures in place at all times.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio Wildlife Council Approves Change to Three Fishing Lines Statewide

COLUMBUS, Ohio – October 6, 2022 – During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Ohio Wildlife Council voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The rule will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
OHIO STATE
labelandnarrowweb.com

Outlook Group wins Wisconsin sustainability award

Outlook Group has once again won the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) Business Friend of the Environment (BFOE) Award for Sustainability. This 32nd Annual BFOE award highlights what Wisconsin companies are doing in the areas of sustainability, innovative technology and environmental stewardship. For this year’s award, Outlook Group focused on...
WISCONSIN STATE
multifamilybiz.com

Champion Companies Purchases 472-Unit Northpark Place Apartment Community in Central Ohio’s Popular Polaris Submarket

COLUMBUS, OH - The Champion Companies, one of Ohio’s leading multifamily investment, development and management firms, announced the acquisition of the Northpark Place apartment community. At 472 units, Northpark is one of the larger apartment complexes in Central Ohio and located in the ever popular Polaris submarket. To consummate...
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study

Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
OHIO STATE

