ocj.com
Mobile meat slaughter in Ohio
From small-scale start-ups to large operations, there is not a shortage of people in Ohio interested in producing more livestock. There is, however, a well-documented shortage of meat processing capacity in Ohio. A possible solution to this perpetual meat production bottleneck is mobile meat slaughter, which can offer a number...
Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer. The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
labelandnarrowweb.com
Pixelle details new endeavor, ePac makes big purchase and more
Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty papers in North America, has announced plans to restart a paper machine in the Chillicothe, OH, USA, facility. The company is investing $21 million to upgrade and restart the #24 paper machine (PM24) and plans to hire 52 full-time employees to operate and maintain it.
WSYX ABC6
Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
New Albany International Business Park could expand via 500-acre annexation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — More than 500 acres could be annexed by New Albany and rezoned for an expansion of the city’s business park, a fast-growing and vital component of the Columbus suburb’s successful economic development strategy. New Albany City Council is considering two ordinances that would expedite the annexation of 509 acres […]
sciotopost.com
Homegrown Energy, Pickaway County Officials Tour Local Oil Rig, Learn About Domestic Energy Produced In Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE, OH- This week community leaders from Pickaway County were invited by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) to tour an oil rig, giving them a chance to learn about the booming energy industry in Ohio. Those on the tour were able to see firsthand everything that goes into producing homegrown Ohio energy, this includes the exploration process and the vast safety procedures in place at all times.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Wildlife Council Approves Change to Three Fishing Lines Statewide
COLUMBUS, Ohio – October 6, 2022 – During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Ohio Wildlife Council voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The rule will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio Kroger employees voting on whether or not to accept new contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger workers in Central Ohio will spend the next few days voting on whether to accept a new contract or potentially move closer to going on strike. Workers started voting Tuesday and the vote will continue through Thursday. Kroger's latest offer includes raises for department...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months.
cleveland19.com
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
labelandnarrowweb.com
Outlook Group wins Wisconsin sustainability award
Outlook Group has once again won the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) Business Friend of the Environment (BFOE) Award for Sustainability. This 32nd Annual BFOE award highlights what Wisconsin companies are doing in the areas of sustainability, innovative technology and environmental stewardship. For this year’s award, Outlook Group focused on...
multifamilybiz.com
Champion Companies Purchases 472-Unit Northpark Place Apartment Community in Central Ohio’s Popular Polaris Submarket
COLUMBUS, OH - The Champion Companies, one of Ohio’s leading multifamily investment, development and management firms, announced the acquisition of the Northpark Place apartment community. At 472 units, Northpark is one of the larger apartment complexes in Central Ohio and located in the ever popular Polaris submarket. To consummate...
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
lovelandmagazine.com
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
There’s A Lost Treasure Of Gold in Ohio From The French & Indian War Worth $25,000
YARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
