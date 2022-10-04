Read full article on original website
Related
JKC Gallery presents "Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be" In-Person and Virtual Exhibition
(TRENTON, NJ) -- Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) James Kerney Campus Gallery (JKCG) presents its newest exhibition titled “Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be” from October 13 through December 2, 2022. The exhibit employs photography, film and collage to present a layered vision of “diasporic presence” that intertwines documentary with the constructed, text with image, fact with speculation, personal history with collective history. “How The World Might Be” entangles past-present-future and imagines the possibility of what was and what might or might not be.
Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"; An Expression in New Contemporary Ink by XiaoQiang Li from October 12-19, 2022. Xiaoqiang Li's new ink works on paper springs from the deeply felt human condition. His patient layering of ink brush strokes on textured watercolor paper is a process of active meditation while developing the image. In sharing this act that is intrinsic and close to his heart, some of the paintings are collaborations with his daughters, Kelly, Lemon, and Amy.
Acclaimed Photographer and “Man of a Thousand Faces” Samuel Fosso Is the Subject of a Major Survey at the Princeton University Art Museum
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- This fall the Princeton University Art Museum will present Samuel Fosso: Affirmative Acts, the first major US survey of one of the most renowned contemporary artists based in Africa today. The exhibition—curated by Princeton University Professor Chika Okeke-Agulu with Silma Berrada, Lawrence Chamunorwa, Maia Julis, and Iheanyi Onwuegbucha—will be on view at Art on Hulfish in downtown Princeton from November 19 to January 29, 2023, and will offer US audiences an introduction to one of the best-known photographers from the African continent on the international scene.
Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00pm in the Pollak Theatre. The journey of Los Lobos began in 1973, 50 years ago this year, when David Hidalgo (vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings), Louie Perez (drums, vocals, guitar), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitar), and Conrad Lozano (bass, vocals, guitarrón) earned their stripes playing revved-up versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS from "God of Carnage" at Pegasus Theatre Company
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Pegasus Theatre Company is currently presenting Yasmina Reza’s scathing hit comedy God of Carnage, weekends through October 23. Reza, known for cleverly turning mundane social situations into riotous comedies, quickly strips away all social niceties in God of Carnage to expose two couples trapped in the chaos of marriage and parenthood. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Ephrat Asherie Dance Performs ‘UnderScored’ at the Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College presents Ephrat Asherie Dance—UnderScored on Friday, October 21 at 7:00pm on the Main Stage. Join Ephrat Asherie Dance on an exhilarating journey through the ever-changing physical landscape of New York City’s underground dance community. Created and performed by members of the company along with special guest artists from New York City’s underground scene, UnderScored is inspired by the intergenerational memories of club dancers.
Zara Phillips No-Holds Barred
British-born New Jersey-resident Zara Phillips – wearer of multiple hats like singer-songwriter, author, playwright, filmmaker, public speaker and adoptee rights advocate – will present the U.S. premiere of her current one-woman play, "Somebody's Daughter," based on the 2018 book of the same name Saturday, Oct. 21, at Hopewell Theater and again Saturday, Dec. 10, at Outpost in the Burbs.
Michael Amante and The Soundtrack of Our Lives LIVE! at PNC Bank Arts Center
It’s a gorgeous fall afternoon this Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Holmdel, NJ’s PNC Bank Arts Center. It’s the perfect setting for a free concert by singer Michael Amante and The Soundtrack of Our Lives featuring stage and screen performers Al Sapienza and Deborah Rennard. As we...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wharton Arts' Artistic Director Receives Eastman School of Music Centennial Award
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Wharton Arts, New Jersey’s largest non-profit community performing arts education organization, announced that Artistic Director Helen H. Cha-Pyo is one of 100 select individuals chosen to receive the prestigious Eastman School of Music Centennial Award. The award is granted to those who exemplify the school’s mission and legacy through their commitment to artistry, scholarship, leadership, community engagement, and philanthropy. Cha-Pyo joins Renée Fleming, Ron Carter, Chuck Mangione, and Maria Schneider, among other notable artists, as a Centennial Awardee. For a complete list of awardees, click here.
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Announces 40th Anniversary Season
(UNION, NJ) -- Carolyn Dorfman Dance (CDD), a premiere modern dance company based in New Jersey and New York City, celebrates a landmark 40 years of bold and powerful dance with their 2022-23 Season. The highlights for this year include a performance with jazz great Regina Carter at NJPAC’s TD James Moody Jazz Festival in November, a full company performance at the Lyceum Art Center in Burlington, a shared appearance with New Jersey Ballet at Fairleigh Dickinson’s WAMFest, and a thrilling Dance on Exhibition at the Morris Museum/Bickford Theater in April, which also includes its annual Gala Benefit.
Lizzie Rose Music Room presents The Outcrops
(TUCKERTON, NJ) -- The Outcrops will perform at the Lizzie Rose Music Room on Saturday, November 19th. From the woods of Northern New Jersey, The Outcrops present original blues-infused rock’n’roll. Showtime is 7:30pm. The four-piece band was formed in 2016 by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Cassidy Rain...
White Eagle Hall Events In October
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- This October, White Eagle Hall presents an exciting schedule of events for everyone. Originally constructed in 1910 and reopened in 2017 after a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation, the 800-person capacity music venue in Jersey City currently has 12 shows scheduled this month. The Jersey City landmark remains...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Film Festival Video Interview with Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover
Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover. Rebuilt from Broken Glass – Larry Hanover (Voorhees, New Jersey) At age 12, Fred Behrend’s life was ripped apart. He was living 65 miles from home with the family of Cantor Max Baum so he could attend a secular Jewish school after the Nazis banned Jews from public school. In November 1938, he witnessed the horrors of Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass), seeing synagogue after synagogue torched in the city of Cologne. Fred did not know that back home, his father, like 30,000 other Jewish males, had been arrested for transport to a concentration camp. All Fred knew was that his idyllic time with the Baum family and his friend Henry was over. His mother frantically sent a car to pick him up. Fred’s family lost most of its material possessions. But they escaped to Cuba and, eventually, America. Fred would turn the tables in 1946 as an American GI. He was part of a little-known denazification initiative called the Intellectual Diversion program at a Virginia military base. Selected for his ability to speak German and his counterintelligence training, Fred was taught by elite professors to give crash courses to German POWs about American-style democracy. In his later years, Fred began to speak to schoolchildren about his Holocaust past. In 2018, he was speaking to students at a Jewish day school on the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht about that fateful day and his friend Henry Baum. The head of the school left the room for 10 minutes and returned later holding a cellphone. He handed it to Fred. On the line was Henry Baum. Soon they would meet—in one more powerful victory over Hitler and the Nazis. 2022; 40 min.
Art House Productions Announces 2022-2023 INKubator Playwrights
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) – Art House Productions has announced the 2022-2023 cohort of its INKubator Program. INKubator is a year-long new play process for a select group of 6 New Jersey-Associated playwrights in residence at Art House Productions. This year's playwrights are Micharne Cloughley, Amir-Gabriel Gad, Adin Lenahan, Iraisa Ann Reilly, Edwin Rivera-Arias, and Emmy Weissman.
The Shakespeare Theatre presents Two One-Act Gems by Alice Childress
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will bring two very different but superb one-act plays, Florence and Mojo, by Alice Childress to its Main Stage. Alice Childress, often acknowledged as the only 20th-century African-American woman to have written, produced, and published plays for four decades, was at the height of her powers in the 1950s and 60s. Her broad literary universe spanned over 40 years and earned her a Pulitzer Prize nomination for her novel A Short Walk. Florence and Mojo will be on the Main Stage from October 26 – November 13.
Premiere Stages presents "Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family"
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages at Kean University presents the premiere production of Certain Aspects of Conflictin the Negro Family by Ty Lie Shider, the recepient of the 2021/22 Liberty Live Commission, on October 13-23 under the tent at Kean University’s Liberty Hall Museum (1003 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ.). Tensions reach an all-time high between Newark residents and police, racial and civil unrest begins spilling into Plainfield, New Jersey in the Long Hot Summer of 1967. Clif and Peach moved their family to Plainfield for the promise of a better future, but as the riots begin, the family contemplates a return to the South.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Look at SOPAC's 2022 Gala
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- On Saturday, November 5 at 6:00pm, patrons, community leaders and artists will gather at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club for the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s 2022 Gala. The event—SOPAC’s largest fundraiser of the year—will raise significant funds to support local arts education and serve the community through arts experiences that inspire and transform.
McCarter Announces A Succession Plan For The Departure of Managing Director, Michael Rosenberg
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- At its first Board of Trustees meeting for the season, The McCarter Board gave Michael Rosenberg a champagne toast and wished him well as he prepares to depart to lead New York City Center later this month. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work...
Princeton Makes and Ragged Sky Press Second Sunday Poetry Reading on October 9th
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton Makes, a Princeton-based artist cooperative, and Ragged Sky Press, a local publisher focused on poetry, will host a Second Sunday Poetry Reading on Sunday, October 9 at 4:00pm. The readings will take place at the Princeton Makes store in the Princeton Shopping Center. The October reading...
Paper Mill Playhouse announces Jen Bender as New Associate Artistic Director
(MILBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced that Jen Bender (Broadway’s The Lion King, The Wedding Singer, Avenue Q) will join the company as Associate Artistic Director, following longtime Associate Artistic Director Patrick Parker, who stepped down on September 30, 2022 after 27 years at the post. Bender worked previously with Paper Mill Playhouse as Associate Director of Honeymoon in Vegas (2013) and as part of the commercial production team for The Sting (2018).
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0