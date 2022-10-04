The US Postal Service on Friday proposed increased prices "to offset the rise in inflation," according to a statement from the agency. The price hikes, which have been approved by the Governors of the U.S. Postal Service, include a three-cent increase to purchase a stamp and a four-cent increase to mail a postcard. The changes amount to a 4.2% price increase for first class mail, according to USPS.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO