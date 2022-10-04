ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

How to watch, listen, stream No. 12 Oregon at Arizona

The Oregon Ducks football team makes their second foray out on the road in conference play as they will go down to the desert to face a surprising 3-2 Arizona squad. They were fortunate to be able to play this one at night and avoid that dry heat. According to weather reports, it’ll be in the low 70s at kickoff and drop down to the mid-60s as the night goes along. Oregon hasn’t play at Arizona for four seasons and the last time the Ducks faced the Cats on the road, it didn’t go well as Arizona pulled off the 44-15 upset....
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
FanSided

4 Cubs prospects we can't wait to see at Wrigley Field in 2023

It was a big year for the Chicago Cubs organization in terms of developing key prospects. MLB Pipeline currently has the Cubs farm system ranked 10th overall, noting the depth of talent at virtually every level. FanGraphs is even higher on their system, currently ranking them fourth overall. Even if just a few of these key farmhands hit, the Cubs will be set up for success for years to come.
No. 1 EDGE in 2024 class to be on-site for Oregon vs. Arizona matchup

One of the top targets in the 2024 recruiting class will be on hand for the Oregon Ducks’ road game against the Arizona Wildcats this weekend. 5-star EDGE rusher Elijah Rushing has announced that he will be in attendance for the matchup. Rushing, who is the young brother of Cruz Rushing, a walk-on at Oregon, is the No. 1 ranked EDGE in the 2024 class, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 overall player in the nation. Rushing has been a major priority for the Ducks, and he was on campus for a visit earlier this year, where he told Ducks Wire...
Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game at Arizona

The injury report is getting shorter and shorter for the Oregon Ducks football team as the season reaches the halfway mark. Only offensive lineman Steven Jones and defensive tackle Popo Aumavae are listed as definitely out as they are both expected to miss the entire season. But considering it’s Week 6 of the season and Oregon has an upcoming bye week, it’s rather remarkable the injury report isn’t longer. The Ducks have been bitten by the injury bug for the past few seasons, so it’s nice to see they are relatively healthy in the month of October. If by chance they come...
LOOK: Oregon Ducks unveil road jerseys for Saturday's clash with Arizona Wildcats

The last time that the Oregon Ducks left the desert with a victory was back in 2011, when they blew out the Arizona Wildcats by a score of 56-31. In that matchup, Oregon’s uniforms were relatively tame, wearing dark green pants, white tops, and green helmets. Will they follow the same mentality this week in order to make sure that the attention stays on the field, rather than what they are wearing? It appears so, judging by the uniforms that the Ducks unveiled on Wednesday night for their Saturday night showdown against the Wildcats. Take a look at what the Ducks will be wearing: Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona Wildcats11
PODCAST: Arizona insider previews Oregon at Arizona

The No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks will head down to the desert to take on the upstart Arizona Wildcats in a big Pac-12 showdown Saturday night. To preview the game and get you up to speed on all things Arizona Wildcats, WildCatAuthority Publisher and Arizona insider Jason Scheer joins the podcast to preview the game.
'Our players are aware of the history;' Dan Lanning discusses Saturday's game against Arizona

Another night game is on the docket for the Oregon Ducks this weekend, this time coming at 6 p.m. in the desert of Tuscon, Arizona. It’s a place where the Ducks have not won since 2011. The Arizona Wildcats have long been a trap-game opponent for Oregon, often derailing some of the most promising Ducks seasons. For first-year head coach Dan Lanning, I’m not sure how much that matters. He has an 0-0 record against the Wildcats and will be looking to make that 1-0 after this weekend. As the Ducks prepare to head off to the desert later this week, Lanning...
