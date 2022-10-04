Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Move to Big Ten Might Not Make Sense for Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington
Former Fox president explains to San Jose Mercury News reporter why those four schools are better off staying with Pac-12
Pac-12 prepared for shake up as USC, Utah, & UCLA top rankings
As Utah prepares to face UCLA this weekend, the conference is on track for a major shake up in the power rankings.
How to watch, listen, stream No. 12 Oregon at Arizona
The Oregon Ducks football team makes their second foray out on the road in conference play as they will go down to the desert to face a surprising 3-2 Arizona squad. They were fortunate to be able to play this one at night and avoid that dry heat. According to weather reports, it’ll be in the low 70s at kickoff and drop down to the mid-60s as the night goes along. Oregon hasn’t play at Arizona for four seasons and the last time the Ducks faced the Cats on the road, it didn’t go well as Arizona pulled off the 44-15 upset....
Oregon commit Tyler Turner recaps official visit
Four-star safety and Oregon commit Tyler Turner is no stranger to Oregon's football facilities. He's been on campus multiple times prior to his commitment and after his.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
4 Cubs prospects we can’t wait to see at Wrigley Field in 2023
It was a big year for the Chicago Cubs organization in terms of developing key prospects. MLB Pipeline currently has the Cubs farm system ranked 10th overall, noting the depth of talent at virtually every level. FanGraphs is even higher on their system, currently ranking them fourth overall. Even if just a few of these key farmhands hit, the Cubs will be set up for success for years to come.
Unhinged Texas A&M fan threatened Jimbo Fisher’s life on Paul Finebaum Show
A Texas A&M fan called into the Paul Finebaum Show to threaten Jimbo Fisher about a hitman costing less than his contract. Fandom can be a wild thing and college football fans get crazy with the best of them. But where is the line between passionate and unhinged?. One Texas...
2 studs and 1 dud from Lakers preseason loss to Suns in Vegas
The Los Angeles Lakers played the first of two preseason games in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns to move to 0-2 in the preseason. The preseason win-loss record does not matter at all for LA as the team is instead looking to improve its operation before the 2022-23 season begins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama Football: We know about one quarterback for Saturday
Along with four ‘quarterback unknowns’ for Saturday night’s Alabama football game against Texas A&m, there is one known QB situation. Thursday afternoon, the rumor Aggies’ QB, Max Johnson has a broken thumb, is rumor no more. As reported by ESPN, Johnson has a broken bone in...
Dan Lanning: Justin Flowe is 'trending in the right direction' for Week 6
After missing last week’s game against Stanford due to injury, Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe has a good chance to return to action in Week 6. Ducks coach Dan Lanning appeared in his weekly press conference Monday, where he stated Flowe is “trending the right way” to play against Arizona on Saturday.
No. 1 EDGE in 2024 class to be on-site for Oregon vs. Arizona matchup
One of the top targets in the 2024 recruiting class will be on hand for the Oregon Ducks’ road game against the Arizona Wildcats this weekend. 5-star EDGE rusher Elijah Rushing has announced that he will be in attendance for the matchup. Rushing, who is the young brother of Cruz Rushing, a walk-on at Oregon, is the No. 1 ranked EDGE in the 2024 class, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 overall player in the nation. Rushing has been a major priority for the Ducks, and he was on campus for a visit earlier this year, where he told Ducks Wire...
Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game at Arizona
The injury report is getting shorter and shorter for the Oregon Ducks football team as the season reaches the halfway mark. Only offensive lineman Steven Jones and defensive tackle Popo Aumavae are listed as definitely out as they are both expected to miss the entire season. But considering it’s Week 6 of the season and Oregon has an upcoming bye week, it’s rather remarkable the injury report isn’t longer. The Ducks have been bitten by the injury bug for the past few seasons, so it’s nice to see they are relatively healthy in the month of October. If by chance they come...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Oregon Ducks unveil road jerseys for Saturday’s clash with Arizona Wildcats
The last time that the Oregon Ducks left the desert with a victory was back in 2011, when they blew out the Arizona Wildcats by a score of 56-31. In that matchup, Oregon’s uniforms were relatively tame, wearing dark green pants, white tops, and green helmets. Will they follow the same mentality this week in order to make sure that the attention stays on the field, rather than what they are wearing? It appears so, judging by the uniforms that the Ducks unveiled on Wednesday night for their Saturday night showdown against the Wildcats. Take a look at what the Ducks will be wearing: Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona Wildcats11
PODCAST: Arizona insider previews Oregon at Arizona
The No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks will head down to the desert to take on the upstart Arizona Wildcats in a big Pac-12 showdown Saturday night. To preview the game and get you up to speed on all things Arizona Wildcats, WildCatAuthority Publisher and Arizona insider Jason Scheer joins the podcast to preview the game.
Washington vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 football game?
The Washington Huskies play the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks. ...
‘Our players are aware of the history;’ Dan Lanning discusses Saturday’s game against Arizona
Another night game is on the docket for the Oregon Ducks this weekend, this time coming at 6 p.m. in the desert of Tuscon, Arizona. It’s a place where the Ducks have not won since 2011. The Arizona Wildcats have long been a trap-game opponent for Oregon, often derailing some of the most promising Ducks seasons. For first-year head coach Dan Lanning, I’m not sure how much that matters. He has an 0-0 record against the Wildcats and will be looking to make that 1-0 after this weekend. As the Ducks prepare to head off to the desert later this week, Lanning...
FanSided
289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0