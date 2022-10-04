The last time that the Oregon Ducks left the desert with a victory was back in 2011, when they blew out the Arizona Wildcats by a score of 56-31. In that matchup, Oregon’s uniforms were relatively tame, wearing dark green pants, white tops, and green helmets. Will they follow the same mentality this week in order to make sure that the attention stays on the field, rather than what they are wearing? It appears so, judging by the uniforms that the Ducks unveiled on Wednesday night for their Saturday night showdown against the Wildcats. Take a look at what the Ducks will be wearing: Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona WildcatsOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Arizona Wildcats11

