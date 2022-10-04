SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Charlotte and Sarasota counties to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Resources are beginning to pour in to some of the most affected areas and electricity is being restored with most of Manatee County being back up and running. FPL says more electricity in Sarasota County is expected to be restored by Friday night.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO