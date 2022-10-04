ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotafl.gov

Suspension of Recycling Collection in the City of Sarasota

Media Contact: Jan Thornburg, Sr. Communications Manager, 941-263-6369, jan.thornburg@sarasotafl.gov. Muffy Lavens, Public Relations Supervisor, muffy.lavens@sarasotafl.gov. Sarasota, FL: Due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City of Sarasota will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice. The City of Sarasota will continue to collect garbage on the regularly scheduled days.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Previewing the Hurricane Ian relief benefit concert at the Van Wezel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Van Wezel performing arts center & Sarasota Orchestra are teaming together for a benefit concert that will help those in need of assistance following Hurricane Ian on the Florida gulf coast. The concert is Friday, Oct. 7th at 7:00 P.M. Tickets are $10-$25 and all...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian gave Myakka family 12 hours of terror

Ashlee Middleton had no idea evacuating from her home near Siesta Drive in Sarasota and sheltering at her parents’ house in Myakka City during Hurricane Ian would lead to the most stressful 12 hours of her life. She didn’t know Hurricane Ian had its eye on the home of...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Recreation Construction#Public Libraries#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast View (Oct. 6, 2022)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On today’s episode of Suncoast View, Stephanie, Joey, and Linda discuss Lee County officials’ decision to evacuate too late. The Van Wezel previews its’ upcoming benefit concert, and Manatee County animals look to reunite with owners.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Myakka area sees county’s largest struggles from Hurricane Ian

Most Manatee County residents breathed a sigh of relief after Hurricane Ian passed because of less-than-devastating damage. But not those in Myakka City and its surrounding area. The Category 4 hurricane, which relentlessly pounded the area Sept. 28-29, led to swollen rivers that swallowed homes, farms and livestock. Perhaps the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Gov. DeSantis provides updates, information on Hurricane Ian recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Charlotte and Sarasota counties to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Resources are beginning to pour in to some of the most affected areas and electricity is being restored with most of Manatee County being back up and running. FPL says more electricity in Sarasota County is expected to be restored by Friday night.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters. Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor. For the unincorporated area...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County schools aiming to reopen by Oct. 24

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Schools will remain closed for a bit longer, with officials saying they hope to reopen by Oct. 24. The School District confirms that all schools and ancillary facilities received hurricane damage and that four of the schools have no power. Most of the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

JFCS of the Suncoast working to feed Hurricane victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - JFCS of the Suncoast has started a fundraiser to collect money to purchase groceries and hot meals for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. The will also host a Food Truck Event on the property from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 12. Food trucks...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Myakka City: Free Donations available to those in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Citizens from Myakka City joined together to provide a helping Hand. Residents are encouraged to stop by the Myakka City community center to pick up donated items free of charge. According to organizers, the drive-thru style giveaway line is open through Friday, the 7th from 9...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Schools needs more bus drivers to open school Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools is still hiring bus drivers. They say they need 80 more drivers before school can reopen. Several schools in northern Sarasota County are opening Monday, Oct. 10 following Hurricane Ian. Other schools in the south part of the County will remain closed a bit longer.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Sarasota County schools may open on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School in the northern half of Sarasota County are hoping to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, school officials said Tuesday. But schools south of Taylor Ranch Elementary School in Venice will be closed at least another week due to more extensive damage done by Hurricane Ian, Superintendent Brennan Asplen said at a news conference at the school district’s headquarters in Sarasota.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Wednesday morning. 1. Fundraisers set to help those struggling. Sarasota Orchestra and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall are co-presenting a special concert with proceeds to benefit...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy