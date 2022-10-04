Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
German minister asks for more ‘solidarity’ from U.S. and EU to help lower soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches
Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.
France 24
OPEC+ agrees to cut oil production to boost prices
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna...
Sweden says Nord Stream leak evidence pointing to deliberate act
Sweden believes that evidence it has reviewed related to the leaks to the Nord Stream pipelines that carry natural gas from Russia to supply much of Europe points to the ruptures being a deliberate act. Leaks have occurred in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run...
BBC
EU Parliament approves common charging cable from 2024
European MPs have voted for a law requiring all new portable devices to use the same type of charging cable. Smartphones and tablets, including the Apple iPhone and iPad, would have to use a USB-C charger from 2024, while laptop manufacturers would have until 2026 to make the change. There...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
Ukraine is hitting Russia hard in the regions Moscow is trying to seize
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — As Vladimir Putin lost more of the Ukrainian territory he is seeking to annex, his government on Tuesday sought to finalize the formalities of its claim to four Ukrainian regions, none of which are fully controlled by Russia anymore. The upper house of Russia’s rubber-stamp...
Russian Troops Caught Between Retreat Over Dnieper or Risk Being Cut Off
The British Ministry of Defense said Russia has committed its airborne forces to defending Kherson.
Ukraine is no longer low on artillery ammo because Russia abandoned so much in recent retreats, report says
Ukraine now has a good supply of artillery shells it had almost run out of, thanks to fleeing Russian troops, The Wall Street Journal reported.
BBC
Electricity: NI could face blackouts by 2024, officials say
Northern Ireland could face electricity blackouts in 2024 and 2025 unless action is taken, the grid operator has warned. The details are contained in the annual capacity statement from System Operator NI (SONI). SONI says the issue centres on Kilroot power station and environmental permits which limit its operating hours.
IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability
The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
Yellen defends Russian oil price cap in wake of OPEC+ retaliation
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the ceiling on Russian oil prices will help to reduce billions in revenue for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
OPEC will cut production by 2 million barrels a day, likely sending gas and oil prices back up
The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, a move that's likely to send gas prices higher again after a year of tumult at the pump. In its statement announcing the cuts, the OPEC+ alliance cited the "uncertainty that surrounds the...
invezz.com
Critchlow: “OPEC is playing with fire” following cut in production targets
OPEC+ has cut its overall production targets by 2 million bpd. The decision has come only weeks prior to the US mid-terms. The presence of recently sanctioned Alexander Novak as co-chair was a source of embarrassment for the USA. At today’s much-awaited meeting, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production...
Russia no longer has full control of any of four ‘annexed’ Ukrainian provinces
Kyiv’s troops advanced in southern Kherson province and made additional gains in east
Everything you want to know as OPEC+ agrees to cut oil production
Good morning, readers. Hallam Bullock here, reporting from London. It was a move the White House went down to the wire to avoid. With Europe in the icy grip of an energy crisis, grappling with inflation, and trying to stave off economic instability, OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production could have big consequences for the global economy.
