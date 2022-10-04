ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 1

Related
KCTV 5

Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
GARDNER, KS
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
WARRENSBURG, MO
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best dining on and around Troost Avenue in 2022

With Troostapalooza kicking off this weekend, critics share some of the best options for dining along this historic Kansas City avenue. Troost Avenue has long been a dividing line between many Kansas City residents. Restaurants along this renowned corridor may be the places where that line is finally blurring. “That’s...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
kcur.org

A Kansas City writer's new book provides something 'tangible to hold on to' after years of isolation

A few months into the coronavirus pandemic, poet and essayist Andrew Michael Johnson started a weekly newsletter called “The Thread.”. “Partly because I needed, as a writer, a regular routine for my writing, and also wanted to share what I was writing,” he said. “In the midst of lockdown, (I) saw that as a way to regularly connect with people.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Lance Leipold announces Gavin Potter no longer with program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - During Tuesday’s weekly press conference, head coach Lance Leipold says Linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the program. “He’s left the program... there wasn’t a whole lot. He’s decided that he was going to redshirt and then move on,” Leipold said.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Kcur Studios#Paris Norvel#Digital
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
LENEXA, KS
kcur.org

Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips

Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Cashless KC: Be Free Family Farm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheBe Free Family Farm in Kansas City, Missouri has a goal for you to be free from anything that's bothering you. Whether it's the stresses of life or work, visit the farm to reconnect with nature. The property features a pond and a pumpkin patch.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy