Slain KCMO firefighter remembered as 'kind, honest' by loved ones
Those who loved Anthony Santi remembered him as kind and honest big brother. According to Christy Still, he was the type of person who always stood up for what he believed was right.
KCTV 5
Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best dining on and around Troost Avenue in 2022
With Troostapalooza kicking off this weekend, critics share some of the best options for dining along this historic Kansas City avenue. Troost Avenue has long been a dividing line between many Kansas City residents. Restaurants along this renowned corridor may be the places where that line is finally blurring. “That’s...
kcur.org
A Kansas City writer's new book provides something 'tangible to hold on to' after years of isolation
A few months into the coronavirus pandemic, poet and essayist Andrew Michael Johnson started a weekly newsletter called “The Thread.”. “Partly because I needed, as a writer, a regular routine for my writing, and also wanted to share what I was writing,” he said. “In the midst of lockdown, (I) saw that as a way to regularly connect with people.”
kcur.org
Two brothers found a home for artisanal Mexican garments in Kansas City's Crossroads
A handmade Mexican garment company led by brothers Jonathan and Joseph Garvey is quickly making the leap from First Friday pop up to Crossroads storefront — announcing the debut of a permanent home for the shop next week. Pancho’s Blanket — which partners with artisans in Tlaxcala, Mexico, to...
kcur.org
KU says it will start returning American Indian ancestral remains and sacred objects
A Kansas state legislator who is a member of the Navajo Nation said she was not surprised when she learned of the American Indian human remains and funerary objects in the University of Kansas’ possession, 32 years after Congress enacted the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Democratic...
WIBW
Lance Leipold announces Gavin Potter no longer with program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - During Tuesday’s weekly press conference, head coach Lance Leipold says Linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the program. “He’s left the program... there wasn’t a whole lot. He’s decided that he was going to redshirt and then move on,” Leipold said.
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 7-9
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
kcur.org
Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips
Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
kcur.org
How millennials have popularized the body art once reserved for bikers, prisoners and gangs
People with tattoos were once looked down upon. But these days, tattoos are widely accepted — and even celebrated. According to MarketResearch, the tattoo industry grew by nearly 10% every year for more a decade prior to 2018, and industry analysts believe this trend will continue well into the 2020s.
KMBC.com
Cashless KC: Be Free Family Farm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheBe Free Family Farm in Kansas City, Missouri has a goal for you to be free from anything that's bothering you. Whether it's the stresses of life or work, visit the farm to reconnect with nature. The property features a pond and a pumpkin patch.
Service medals returned to Kansas City, Kansas, Vietnam War veteran
Frank Parra said he tried for about a year and a half to recover his missing medals, but eventually called the representative’s office for help.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, and decided to turn around and go home.
Former Kansas City police chief hired as consultant for another Missouri city
Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was hired to consult with St. Joseph, Missouri's city council and help find its next police chief.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
