Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. Her family has confirmed the sad news, with no cause of death provided. She was best known for her big 1970 hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. It has been reported that country music icon and coal miner’s daughter, Loretta Lynn, has died at the age of 90. Lynn’s family confirmed the sad news to The Associated Press that the singer had died in her home in Hurricane Mills, TN. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” they said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO