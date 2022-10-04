Read full article on original website
Man Throws Drink At Ald. Daniel La Spata During Campaign Bike Ride: ‘It Was Jarring And Classless’
WEST TOWN — A man hurled a drink at Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) as he was biking through West Town with supporters Friday night during a campaign event, the alderman and witnesses said. La Spata and about 50 neighbors were biking across the ward to examine existing bike...
Lettuce Entertain You To Open 2 Restaurants Inside Jeanne Gang’s 101-Story St. Regis Building Next Spring
DOWNTOWN — Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises will open two restaurants inside the highly-anticipated St. Regis Chicago luxury hotel, which is opening next spring inside the city’s third tallest building. The restaurants will be a Japanese restaurant from Chef Hisanobu Osaka followed by a Tuscan steakhouse by Chef Evan...
Wilco Announces 2 Surprise Hometown Shows At Tiny Carol’s Pub In Uptown
UPTOWN — Wilco announced they’ll play two surprise shows Sunday night at Carol’s Pub in Uptown — and fans are already lined up around the block to get tickets. Wilco posted Sunday they’ll play at 7 p.m. at Carol’s, 4659 N. Clark St., a small, late night country dive bar. Within minutes, the line stretched for more than two blocks — and was rapidly growing.
Some Lincoln Square Neighbors Unhappy With Developer’s Plan To Build Apartments At St. Matthias Rectory
LINCOLN SQUARE — Neighbors worry a developer’s plan to build 17 apartments at the St. Matthias Catholic Church rectory could cause more flooding and traffic congestion in the neighborhood. Developer CKG Realty Group, LLC wants to convert the existing rectory at 2300 W. Ainslie St. into a nine-unit...
Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois
The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
blockclubchicago.org
Local Alderman Joins State Rep, Activists In Pledging To Block Controversial Near South Side High School
SOUTH LOOP — A coalition of Bronzeville and Chinatown organizers who have opposed plans for a $120 million Near South Side high school on former public housing land are getting support from lawmakers vowing to use their influence in City Council and the state legislature to kill the proposal.
Early Voting Starts In Chicago. Here’s What You Need To Know
CHICAGO — Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is underway at two locations Downtown. Early voting started Friday at Loop Super Site, 191 N. Clark St., and the Chicago Board of Elections Office, 69 W. Washington St. on the 6th Floor, according to elections officials. Residents can register to vote, cast ballots and turn in mail-in ballots at either site.
Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town. TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini...
Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mout […]
Woman shot in face in South Shore
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
‘Food Truck Saturdays’ Will Bring Music, Good Eats To Chatham’s Mahalia Jackson Court This Month
CHATHAM — Beginning Saturday, a South Side pop-up plaza will host family events all month long in hopes of welcoming more neighbors to the space dedicated to a musical giant. The Greater Chatham Initiative will host Food Truck Saturdays 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. every Saturday in October at the Mahalia...
Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone
Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
Pepper The Kitten Taken From Rogers Park Auto Shop, Reward Offered For Return: ‘He’s Extremely Loved’
ROGERS PARK — A Rogers Park auto body shop is offering a reward for the return of Pepper the kitten, a shop cat who was taken from the business Thursday. A person walked away with Pepper, a 9-week-old black cat, around 10 a.m. Thursday outside Auto Tecx Collision and Repair, 7111 N. Clark St., office manager Jackie Rios said.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
blockclubchicago.org
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’
LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet, and making it harder for people to get bikes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City. A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked. But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city. The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes,...
fox32chicago.com
Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sings TikTok karaoke amid 37% increase in violent crime
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a TikTok video including her singing karaoke while the city experiences a 37% rise in violent crime when compared to 2021.
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
