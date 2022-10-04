Read full article on original website
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 Review
The Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (starts at $2,299; $2,979 as tested) is a high-end gaming laptop. A technology refresh of the Gen 6 model, the new 12th Generation Intel Core HX-class processor helped the Gen 7 achieve best-in-class performance among 16-inch machines. Its aluminum chassis, RGB lighting, Nvidia G-Sync screen, solid input devices, and ample connectivity are all highlights. However, its battery life is brief, and its fans tend to be a bit overreactive. We prefer the AMD Gen 7 version of this laptop since it gets better battery life, but the Legion 7i Gen 7 should still top your list if maximum performance is your goal.
The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Bluetooth and Wireless Speakers
Grab these discounts on speakers from JBL, Amazon, and more right now. Whether you're blasting your favorite jams on the patio or having a solo dance party inside, a top-notch speaker makes all the difference. These days, you don't need massive speaker setups to produce wall-shaking volume; a number of portable Bluetooth devices and smart speakers have impressive audio chops. Some will even withstand poolside splashes.
Acer Nitro 5 (2022, 17-Inch) Review
Acer produces a wide array of Nitro gaming laptops, which generally trend toward affordable and midrange options. The latest is this 17-inch AMD Ryzen 6000-based Nitro 5, listed at $1,499 but sold in the same configuration for $1,199 at Micro Center (at the time of writing). This model combines a capable RTX 3060 graphics processor and Ryzen 7 6800H processor with 1TB of storage and a 144Hz display, making for an effective big-screen gaming laptop at either price. Its hefty weight reduces the usefulness for traveling gamers, and the build isn't a standout, but it’s a solid deal for a midrange all-rounder—particularly if you can get one from Micro Center.
Fractal Design Pop XL Silent Review
Room for oversize motherboards, larger liquid coolers. Motherboard Form Factors Supported ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX Front Panel Ports headphone, mic, USB 3.0 (2) Side Window(s)? Yes (Tempered Glass) PCI Expansion Slot Positions 8. 120mm or 140mm Fan Positions 6. 120mm/140mm/200mm Fans Included 4. Fan Controller Included? No. Maximum GPU Length 430...
Acer Unveils World's Lightest 16-Inch OLED Laptop
Acer today revealed the Swift Edge, which counts as the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop. The Switch Edge weighs just 2.58lbs (1.17kg), but hasn't skimped on features to achieve it. The base model ships with Windows 11 Home and uses an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U octa-core processor running at 2.7GHz, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD.
HP Envy 16 Review
Officially, HP's Envy laptops are only its second-best consumer models, slotted between affordable Pavilions and flagship Spectres, but you'd never know it from looking at the new Envy 16 (starts at $1,389; $1,809 as tested). A desktop replacement that straddles the content creation and gaming segments, it's available with a blazing Intel Core i9 processor and a snazzy OLED display, as well as luxuries like a 5-megapixel webcam. It's neither cheap nor feather-light, and its midrange Nvidia graphics processor won't satisfy fanatic gamers, but it's an attractive all-around performer that costs hundreds less than a comparably equipped Dell XPS 15. Indeed, it's impressive enough to replace the XPS 15 as our Editors' Choice holder among premium creative laptops.
ASRock H670 PG Riptide Review
Uses DDR4 memory, which is less expensive and more available than DDR5. Onboard Video Out for IGP (Rear Panel) HDMI, DisplayPort. Not every consumer needs or wants all the latest bells and whistles on a motherboard, and they certainly don't like paying for such things if they'll go unused. At only $129.99, ASRock pitches the H670 PG Riptide as a featherweight contender for your custom PC. Cutting back on the extras, if done in the right way, produces a board that can operate well in the most common tasks but doesn't require a small inheritance to purchase. The PG stands for Phantom Gaming, which ASRock says is supposed to be "Fast, Mysterious, and Unbeatable." We don't see much mystery here, but this is a good-value board for budget-minded upgraders to Intel's 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs.
Amazon's Scout Robot Stops Making Deliveries
Amazon is halting deliveries made by its six-wheeled Scout robot as it retools the program. As Bloomberg reports, the 400-person Scout team is in the process of being disbanded, and team members will be offered new jobs within Amazon wherever possible. A spokesperson says Amazon is not ending the Scout...
