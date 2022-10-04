ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Provinces In Canada Are Giving Residents $500 & Here's Who's Eligible

Two provinces in Canada are giving residents one-time payments of $500 to help address the high cost of living, and there aren't many eligibility requirements to receive it. Saskatchewan and Newfoundland have announced one-time cheques for residents who have filed an income tax return for the 2021 year, in addition to some other requirements.
