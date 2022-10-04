ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cardinals could make a shocking postseason bullpen addition

Left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera believes he will be added to the St. Louis Cardinals’ postseason roster. The St. Louis Cardinals have a few decisions to make regarding the bullpen for the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Wainwright, Jake Woodford and Zack Thompson are three pitchers who could be on the roster bubble for the first series, and a dark horse has emerged to possibly snag a roster spot.
FanSided

Joey Gallo’s dreadful season capped off with this embarrassing stat

Joey Gallo’s dreadful 2022 performance capped off with new embarrassing stat. Perhaps no player in the major leagues was thrown into the spotlight in a negative way more than Joey Gallo was during the 2022 regular season. Gallo, 28, is known for possessing arguably the most powerful bat in...
theScore

Phillies clinch 1st postseason berth since 2011, set NL playoff field

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011 after clinching the final National League wild-card spot Monday by beating the Houston Astros 3-0 at Minute Maid Park. Aaron Nola carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before surrendering a two-out single to Yordan...
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
CBS Sports

Cardinals vs Phillies: Wild Card Game 1 live stream, TV channel, odds, time, pitching matchup for MLB playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Friday. In keeping with the rules of the new postseason structure, all games of this series will be hosted by the higher-seeded Cardinals. The winner of this series will advance to the best-of-five Nationals League Division Series to face the NL East-champion Atlanta Braves.
FanSided

Buccaneers should be excited about comment from Hall of Famer

The Buccaneers have an opening at wide receiver after the retirement of Cole Beasley. This could turn their attention in another direction. The start to this season has been a lot of highs and lows for the Buccaneers. Two and two through four games is far from bad, but there is still plenty for the team to improve if it wants to make a Super Bowl run in a few months.
