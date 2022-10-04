Read full article on original website
The Cardinals could make a shocking postseason bullpen addition
Left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera believes he will be added to the St. Louis Cardinals’ postseason roster. The St. Louis Cardinals have a few decisions to make regarding the bullpen for the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Wainwright, Jake Woodford and Zack Thompson are three pitchers who could be on the roster bubble for the first series, and a dark horse has emerged to possibly snag a roster spot.
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty and Waino’s Dead Arm
What will be the postseason roles for Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright?. This week, the St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff will be making tough decisions on the postseason roster for the 2022 NL Central Champs. Questions will need to answered across the board for the best of three Wildcard round.
Joey Gallo’s dreadful season capped off with this embarrassing stat
Joey Gallo’s dreadful 2022 performance capped off with new embarrassing stat. Perhaps no player in the major leagues was thrown into the spotlight in a negative way more than Joey Gallo was during the 2022 regular season. Gallo, 28, is known for possessing arguably the most powerful bat in...
Shut Out: Here's Why Padres Have No Home Games for Wildcard-Round Playoffs
For local supporters of the San Diego Padres hyped by news of the Friars securing a playoff berth, there's a tinge of disappointment as well. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
Phillies clinch 1st postseason berth since 2011, set NL playoff field
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011 after clinching the final National League wild-card spot Monday by beating the Houston Astros 3-0 at Minute Maid Park. Aaron Nola carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before surrendering a two-out single to Yordan...
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Column: Padres' big spending paid off with postseason berth
Peter Seidler saw his top-6 payroll end a playoff drought, one year after spending big dollars didn't work out
MLB crowds jump from '21, still below pre-pandemic levels
Major League Baseball wasn't able to coax fans to ballparks at pre-pandemic levels this season, though attendance did jump substantially from the COVID-19 affected campaign in 2021
Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
Column: Yu Darvish, like Kevin Brown in 1998, gives underdog Padres a shot in Game 1
Darvish is tough for hitters to gauge, not just because of stuff but variety
What we learned as Hjelle shines in Giants' weird loss to Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants were eliminated on Saturday. The Padres clinched a playoff spot on Sunday. Monday's game was meaningless to the big picture, but the lineups still found a way to get some late fun in, which is what one does when in the Gaslamp. A scoreless game...
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, JD Martinez: the biggest takeaways from Red Sox end-of-year press conference
On Thursday morning, the Boston Red Sox offseason began with the customary end-of-season press conference. After a last-place finish with an over-the-threshold payroll, a torrent of injuries, and several significant roster changes in the near future, there was a lot to discuss. For some questions, the brass had no answer....
Cardinals vs Phillies: Wild Card Game 1 live stream, TV channel, odds, time, pitching matchup for MLB playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Friday. In keeping with the rules of the new postseason structure, all games of this series will be hosted by the higher-seeded Cardinals. The winner of this series will advance to the best-of-five Nationals League Division Series to face the NL East-champion Atlanta Braves.
Buccaneers should be excited about comment from Hall of Famer
The Buccaneers have an opening at wide receiver after the retirement of Cole Beasley. This could turn their attention in another direction. The start to this season has been a lot of highs and lows for the Buccaneers. Two and two through four games is far from bad, but there is still plenty for the team to improve if it wants to make a Super Bowl run in a few months.
